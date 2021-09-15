Client’s Day 2021: promotions ranging from discounts to free massage – Business

This Wednesday (15) the Customer Day in Brazil. The date was instituted as a way to honor and strengthen the relationship between commerce and consumers. To move sales during this period and provide better shopping conditions, several stores and brands are promoting offers and promotional actions. At the malls, customers can find discounts at stores in different segments, in addition to programming with massage and distribution of prizes. There are also discounts on electronic devices and even language courses. Look:

Shoppings RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy

For the Customer’s Day, the RioMar Online sales platforms at the RioMar Fortaleza and RioMar Kennedy shopping centers provide a selection of offers and products available for online shopping.

In addition, the projects’ social networks (@riomarfortaleza and @riomarkennedy) will disclose the actions that the stores have prepared for the date. This Wednesday, it will be possible to buy eyeglasses frames with up to 50% off and carry out an oil change for vehicles with a 15% lower price.

Invictus Languages Subtitle:

Language course registration for R$99 on Customer’s Day Photograph:

Reproduction/Instagram

With four units spread across Fortaleza, Invictus Idiomas will grant, until September 19, 50% discount for new enrollments, leaving for the amount of BRL 99.

The units are located in the neighborhoods of Bezerra de Menezes, Aldeota, Cidades dos Trabalhadores and Bairro de Fátima with courses in English, French and Spanish.

Adoragua

Adorágua will reward customers with a carboy. If the consumer only has a competitor’s bottle, Adorágua’s container will be free of charge. For this, just get in touch with the brand of mineral water that will be indicated a market to serve the person. Thus, it will only have the cost of water. Contact: (85) 99114.2132

American

Americanas organizes the Customer Week with discounts of up to 60% and free shipping for in-app purchases. Offers are valid until September 19th.

Among the items with promotional value, there are television 50 inches for R$2.7 thousand; and smartphones with more than 30% off. There are also notebooks, appliances and beauty items on sale.

Free market

In the Free Market, until September 19th, customers can have discount of BRL 200 for purchases over R$1,999, R$100 for purchases over R$999 and R$30 for purchases over R$279. The benefit is granted through coupons that are limited to one per CPF.

The conditions also offer up to 40% discount on smartphone purchases, up to 70% on international products and fashion items.

in this fourth, at 7pm, there will be a live broadcast on YouTube with lightning offers, as well as exclusive discounts and coupons. Shopping Benfica For the date, the Shopping has prepared a free program with nutritional assessment, blood pressure and blood glucose measurement, in addition to myofascial release massage. Benfica will also distribute gifts, as well as prizes for Memory Game play. To participate, the customer presents the invoice for purchases over R$100 at any store in the commercial establishment. If you hit three of the same colors on the panel, will win a prize. Stores in the mall also offer special promotions during the week, such as laundry services and smartphones.