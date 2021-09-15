Climate change affects young Brazilians’ decision about having a child, says international survey

by

Young man pedals through flooding in São Paulo, while a man tries to transport a cart

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Flood in São Paulo; climate change increases probability of extreme rains

An international survey carried out with young people from ten countries shows that Brazilians between 16 and 25 years of age are the ones who most hesitate to have children because of climate change.

Almost half (48%) of Brazilians interviewed said that climate change makes them hesitant about having children. This proportion was well above the world average (39%) and was the highest percentage recorded in the ten countries surveyed – Australia, United States, United Kingdom, India, Nigeria, Philippines, Finland, Portugal, Brazil and France.

In the UK, for example, the percentage of young people who are hesitant about having children because of climate change is 38%. In the US it is 36% and in Australia 42%.

young people protesting

getty

Global youth survey reveals fears about climate and politics

Young people from Brazil, Australia, USA, UK, India, Nigeria, Philippines, Finland, Portugal and France participated in the research and…

  • 75%said the future is scary

  • 65%said their governments are failing young people to fight global warming

  • 83%said people don’t take good care of the planet

  • 55%said they will have fewer opportunities than their parents had

  • 39%said they are not sure they want to have children

Source: Lancet, Young People’s Voices on Climate Anxiety, Government Betrayal and Moral Injury

The study, which listened to 10,000 people between 16 and 25 years of age and asked questions about the level of anxiety among young people about climate change, was carried out by researchers from several institutions – such as the Center for Innovation in Global Health at the Faculty of Medicine of Stanford University and the University of Helsinki – and was funded by the Avaaz platform.