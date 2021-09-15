Clubs mobilize to postpone the round after the STJD maintains Flamengo’s preliminary injunction

STJD maintains decision that allows public in Flamengo games as principal. Clubs come together to postpone the 21st round of the Brazilian Nationals

The clubs of the first division of the Brazilian Championship are mobilized to postpone the 21st round after the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice) denies the request to overturn the injunction that authorizes Flamengo to host their games with the presence of the public amidst the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The information was initially released by the portal Uol and confirmed by goal.

Rubro-Negro from Rio is preparing to host Grêmio, on Sunday (19), at Maracanã, with the presence of fans. Other clubs are working with the possibility of postponing the round under the pretext that the fact was defined in the Technical Council of Brasileirão, earlier this month. There is also the argument that there will be an imbalance in competition.

In a text released by the CBF, the members of Série A do Brasileirão informed that they would call the STJD in order to overturn Flamengo’s injunction. However, given the refusal coming from the agency, there is the possibility of postponing the round.

The discussion is still incipient, but it is raised by most clubs, dissatisfied with Flamengo’s permission to have audience in their games as home team in the Serie A of Brasileirão. Atlético-MG has an injunction similar to Fla, but does not intend to use it in the competition without permission for all other participants.

The decision to postpone the match is valid only for the Brazilian Championship. Brazil Cup games will not be changed because they are not included in the Technical Council, according to the report.

Flamengo Position

Flamengo does not manifest itself on the subject under the justification that it does not work with hypotheses. Internally, the club understands that this is a problem for CBF with its calendar and its commercial deliveries to partners in the competition.