Clubs want to stop Brasileirão in retaliation against Flamengo

The Brazilian Serie A may stop over the weekend. This measure is being evaluated by 19 clubs of the national elite as a reprisal to Flamengo, which obtained authorization from the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) to release the presence of the public in their games. On Wednesday, a clearer position should be announced jointly by Grêmio, Atlético-MG, Palmeiras, Inter, São Paulo, Santos, Corinthians, Fluminense and company.

There is a real possibility that the Serie A weekend round will not be played, as Uol initially revealed. The CBF will try to deter the clubs from carrying out the stoppage and will urgently seek an understanding between them; for that, he intends to bring them together until the end of the day, according to Terra.







Flamengo fans can now return to Maracanã and this creates an impasse between Rubro-Negro and other Serie A clubs 11/27/2019 REUTERS/Sergio Moraes Photo: Reuters

The opposition of the First Division club directors increased significantly this Tuesday (14), after the STJD denied the request of 17 of them – Atlético-MG and Cuiabá did not sign the document, but support the boycott – to reverse the injunction that authorized the presence of fans in Flamengo’s matches for the Brazilian and Copa do Brasil

What sets Flamengo apart from the other confreres is the decision that the public could only have access to the stadiums again when the respective States of all Serie A clubs gave the green light for this, based on the reduction of covid-19 cases. and of deaths caused by the disease.

The 19 defend that there is equal conditions and are in solidarity with Grêmio, which faces Flamengo under protest, this Wednesday, in Rio, for the Copa do Brasil, with the red-black fans occupying part of the seats at Maracanã.

Last week, in Porto Alegre, in the first confrontation between the two for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, the fans could not attend the Arena do Grêmio.