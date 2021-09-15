Combining Different Types of Covid Vaccines Could Be Advantageous and Generate More Response | Coronavirus

The lack of AstraZeneca vaccine led the states of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo to use PFizer’s immunizing agent in the application of the second dose in the vaccination against Covid-19.

Is combining vaccines from different manufacturers safe and effective? The studies already published on the subject indicate that, in certain cases, the mixture can indeed be advantageous and generate a greater immune response.

The strategy of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo is based precisely on the two types of vaccines with the most results already known from research on the so-called “heterologous vaccination” or “vaccination interchangeability”.

See below what is known about the topic:

Vaccine with more studies on the combination is AstraZeneca, which uses “viral vector” technology, that is, it is based on a virus modified to introduce part of the genetic material of the coronavirus into the body and induce protection;

Oxford University researchers have been investigating combinations since February 2020;

First survey, dubbed “Com-COV1”, the combination of AstraZeneca and Pfizer in 850 volunteers over 50 years of age;

Combination of the 1st dose of AstraZeneca with the 2nd from Pfizer generated more antibodies and T cells than the complete regimen with AstraZeneca;

In Spain, the CombiVacs study, by the Carlos III Health Institute, gathered 676 people between 18 and 59 years old. The results released in May indicate that the AstraZeneca and PFizer blend resulted in more than double the antibodies generated by two doses of AstraZeneca;

In South Korea, a study of 499 healthcare professionals concluded in late July that the combination of AstraZeneca with Pfizer generated six times higher levels of neutralizing antibodies;

In Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel, 66, received the 1st dose of AstraZeneca and then was vaccinated with Moderna in the second dose: the aim was to encourage a new vaccination strategy after the country recommended AstraZeneca only for people over 60 years old. Moderna also uses messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, capable of encoding the virus’s crown protein S, and introduces it into the body with the help of a fat nanoparticle to induce the body’s natural protection.

Research in Denmark found that the AstraZeneca/PFizer regimen reduced the risk of infection by 88%, comparable to 90% for the PFizer-only regimen.

In Brazil, since the end of June, pregnant women who took AstraZeneca were authorized to receive Pfizer in the second dose.

In July, the Ministry of Health announced a study to assess the need for a third dose for those vaccinated with CoronaVac: the objective is to evaluate the effectiveness of the booster dose with a different immunizing agent. Results have not yet been released.

Due to problems in the supply of Sputnik V, countries in Latin America had to adopt a similar tactic. The Russian immunizer also uses the viral vector.

In Argentina, Health Minister Carla Vizzotti announced in early August that preliminary results indicated “satisfactory” and “encouraging” results in the combination of Sputnik V and AstraZeneca. There were also tests with Sinopharm’s immunizer, but so far the results have not been “conclusive”.

