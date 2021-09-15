Conmebol fines Olimpia R$ 157,000 after case of racial injury against Flamengo at Libertadores | Flamengo

In addition to charging for the act of discrimination against the fans, Olimpia was also fined another 20 thousand dollars (approximately R$ 105,000) for other infractions that occurred in the game, related to fireworks and behavior of players and club members. In all, the Paraguayan club will have to shell out US$50,000 (R$262,000).

Gabigol was one of the players insulted by Olimpia fans

The case had been under analysis since Flamengo filed a formal complaint with Conmebol. The board sent images of the game to the Disciplinary Commission, which opened an internal procedure to investigate the situation.

Flamengo athletes reported that racial injuries began to happen in the first half. Gabigol and goalkeeper Gabriel Batista were some of the targets. Players like Matheuzinho and Rodinei started to beat the Paraguayans. There are video recordings of “monkey” screams coming from the stands.

On his way back from halftime, coach Renato Gaúcho complained to the match delegate and the fourth referee.

– Unfortunately this has happened in the world, racial injury. I took a lot out of the fourth referee, the game delegate. It shocks, it saddens

– It is a very sad thing, which happens not only in Brazil, but all over the world. We professionals have the chance to speak and express ourselves. It is important to charge this so that the authorities can take the measures – Renato said at the time.

Check out Conmebol’s decision below:

“The Sole Judge of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Committee,

1st. IMPOSE CLUB OLIMPIA a fine of USD 30,000 (THIRTY THOUSAND US DOLLARS) for violating articles 9 and 17.2 of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Code. The amount of this fine will be deducted automatically from the amount that CLUB OLIMPIA will receive from CONMEBOL for Television or Sponsorship rights.

2nd. IMPOSE CLUB OLIMPIA a fine of USD 20,000 (TWENTY THOUSAND US DOLLARS) for the violation of articles 3, 15 items m) and o), and Article 18 items e) and q) of the CONMEBOL Security Regulations and articles 9; 10.2 item c); 12.1 and 12.2 item h) of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Code. The amount of this fine will be deducted automatically from the amount that CLUB OLIMPIA will receive from CONMEBOL for Television or Sponsorship rights.

3rd. EXPRESSLY WARN TO CLUB OLIMPIA that, in case of reiteration of any infraction of sports discipline of the same or similar nature that caused this procedure, the provisions of Article 31 of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Code and the consequences that may arise will be applied.

4th. NOTIFY CLUB OLIMPIA.

This decision may be appealed against the CONMEBOL Appeals Committee within 7 (seven) calendar days from the following day after notification of the grounds for this decision pursuant to Article 67.2 of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Code. The appeal must be fulfilled with the formalities required in article 67.4 and following of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Regulations. Pursuant to Art. 67.5 of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Regulations, the appeal fee is USD. 3,000 (THREE THOUSAND US DOLLARS) must be paid by bank transfer.”