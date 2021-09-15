Core i5-12600K, Core i7-12700K and Core i9-12900K lines appear with new prices

CPUs are cheaper than first prices leaked in other stores

At the beginning of the month, we announced here the emergence of prices for new processors gives Intel. The values, found by leaker Momomo_US, indicated that the Alder Lake CPUs would cost up to $705 — Core i9-12900K. However, the leaker now brings an update with prices from a new store.

THE Provantage has two versions of Alder Lake listed on your website: a version tray (no cooler) and the version box, with the cooler. O processor more expensive, the tray core i9-12900K, comes out for $605.92 ($100 cheaper than the first leak). While the cheapest, the tray core i5-12600K, costs 283.59. These prices have yet to change. Unless in fact the Intel sell some models tray core more expensive than the version with the new ones cooler boxes.



Source: Reproduction/Provantange

As highlighted by the VideoCardz website, there is an inaccuracy in the numbers of the cores of the processors. But let’s be honest: it’s kind of complicated to count the colors and threads of the generation Alder Lake. Check out Diego Kerber’s explanation of hybrid core technology at Intel.



Intel 12th Generation Alder Lake: What We Know So Far

The next generation of Intel processors will be based on 10nm technology Enhanced SuperFin, now called Intel 7, and with assembly of hybrid cores. This hybrid assembly makes the CPUs have a mix of large cores for heavier tasks and smaller cores for simpler tasks. Thus, there is an energy saving in the use of the processor. This will be the first generation of Intel processors compatible with 5th generation DDR5 and PCIe memories. the sockets of Alder Lake are the LGA 1700.

The new generation will be presented at the event Intel Innovation, which takes place on the 27th and 28th of October this year. Rumors indicate that only the K series will be released in 2021, with the others arriving at CES 2022. Price leaks by the leaker Momomo_US and others found in the Provantage store corroborate these rumors.

Via: VideoCardz Source: Momomo_US, Provantange