Corinthians confirms Roni’s ligament injury and the period of absence from the pitches

After leaving the pitch in tears last Sunday and undergoing medical evaluations, Corinthians confirmed the injury to defensive midfielder Roni and the time the player will be away from the pitch.

“After passing an exam, midfielder Roni had verified a right knee ligament sprain and will be away for approximately five weeks. In this period of treatment, the shirt 29 will undergo periodic reassessments by the club’s medical department,” informed the club through the press office.

On Tuesday, the My Timon he had already stated that an injury had been found in the region. The medical department, however, he adopted a posture of caution, since due to the edema in the region, it was not yet possible to determine the extent of the lesion and the period of withdrawal.

If the five-week period comes to fruition, Roni will likely lose the two remaining games for September (America-MG and Palmeiras) and the vast majority of October (Red Bull Bragantino, Bahia, Sport and probably Fluminense, who have not yet has a defined date).

The trauma to Roni’s right knee was suffered during the match against Atlético, in Goiânia. The midfielder, who started with Corinthians, was on the field for 70 minutes when he needed to be replaced – Vitinho took his place.

