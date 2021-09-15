Corinthians meets Vagner Mancini for the first time after post-Drbi layoff

Next Sunday, Corinthians faces América-MG for the return of the Brazilian Championship. The match will mark the team’s meeting with a former coach: Vagner Mancini. This will be the first time that the coach will play against Timão after ending his time at the Parque São Jorge club.

Vagner Mancini left the Corinthians technical command on May 16, after being eliminated by Palmeiras in the semifinal of the Campeonato Paulista. He spent seven months as coach of the professional team at Timão. Remember the numbers:

45 games

20 wins

13 draws

12 losses

57 goals scored

46 goals conceded

54.07% utilization

When hired in October 2020, Vagner Mancini had the mission of taking Corinthians out of the relegation zone. The coach got results and continued in charge, but ended up seeing the team being eliminated from the Sudamericana two rounds in advance, fell in Paulistão to the rival and left the Copa do Brasil 2020 in the round of 16.

During the Campeonato Paulista, Mancini promoted several base boys to the professional team. At the time without signings, Corinthians was going through a restructuring process and needed more than ever the lower categories to compose the squad and act in Paulistão.

Mancini, during his time, assumed the position of third coach with the most routs suffered by Corinthians in the century. The captain won 5-1 against Flamengo in his second game for the club, 4-0 against Palmeiras and 4-0 against Peñarol.

A month after saying goodbye to Corinthians, Vagner was announced as the new coach of América-MG, who had fired Lisca. Currently, the Minas Gerais team occupies the 17th place in the Brazilian Championship, opening the Z4. Mancini was hired precisely with the mission of freeing the club from relegation.

Since their first game, on June 24, there have been five wins, five draws and four defeats. The coach even faced the current club for Corinthians in the last edition of the Copa do Brasil. At the time, he lost the 1-0 match and tied the 1-1 return. Now, he returns to Neo Química Arena on Sunday, at 6:15 pm, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship.

