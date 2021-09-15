Corolla Cross wins the GR Sport version, ‘sporty’ like the sedan

Toyota presented in Asia the Corolla Cross GR Sport, sporty version of its SUV. The model followed the same formula as the Corolla GR-S sedan: addition of some visual elements and a differentiated suspension setting. The expectation is that it will arrive in Brazil soon,

At the front, Corolla Cross GR Sport has a redesigned bumper with a different grille; it also has larger entrances with integrated fog lamps and underside protectors simulating aluminum.

On the side, it also has painted aluminum frames, while on the back there is a matching protective plate and a GR badge. Inside, the SUV got the GR logo on the start button, front seat headrest and multimedia screen.

In the suspension, new shock absorbers and thicker stabilizer bars increase performance.

Corolla Cross GR Sport Engine

The motorization of the Corolla Cross GR Sport sports car follows the same formula as the other straight versions. In Thailand it is offered with a naturally aspirated 1.8 liter four-cylinder engine that produces 138 hp. The hybrid combines a 1.8 liter engine with an electric motor for a combined power of 121 hp. In both, the drive is front.

If it is actually sold in Brazil, the sporty SUV must, as well as the sedan, have a 2.0-aspirated engine with 177 hp with ethanol and 169 hp with gasoline, in addition to 21.4 kgfm of torque with both fuels.

