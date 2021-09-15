Correios sells thousands of objects that were not delivered to recipients

On September 27th, Correios will carry out the first sale process of postal items classified as junk after they have not been delivered to the recipient or returned to the sender. One object is classified as junk after all delivery attempts are made. and after the expiration of the right to claim, as provided for in the Consumer Defense Code.

According to Correios, the measure comes to improve management and sustainability, in addition to reducing costs and optimizing state-owned resources. In all, there are more than 61 thousand items in the sale and distributed in 10 lots. Objects include garments, computers, electronic equipment, vehicle accessories, jewelry and books, among others. You Lot values ​​range from R$ 1,303.00 to R$ 85,050.00.

To participate in the event, interested parties must register on the platform e-Bids, from Banco do Brasil. By completing this step, individuals and companies are able to submit proposals electronically to participate in the online dispute. The notice with all the information is available on the Licitações-e platform, by number 893602, and also on the page of Post Office Bids. Just search by modality ‘Bids – Aberta’ and choose ‘São Paulo Metropolitana’ in the dependency column.