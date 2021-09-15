Cosan shareholder and 6 more die in a plane crash in Piracicaba (SP); condo camera recorded accident

SAO PAULO and RIO — Businessman Celso Silveira Mello Filho, 73 years old, his wife and three children are among the seven fatal victims of the crash of the twin-engine plane King Air 360 with the PS-CSM prefix in Piracicaba (SP), this Tuesday . In all, seven people died, including the aircraft’s pilot and co-pilot.

The plane was operated, according to data from Anac, by CSM Agropecuária, a company owned by Silveira. The businessman was a shareholder of Cosan and brother of Rubens Ometto, chairman of the board of directors and controller of the company. The Cosan Group operates in the sugar and alcohol sector and also controls Comgás (gas distributor), Rumo (logistics operator), Moove (lubricants), in addition to having a relevant stake in Raizen (fuel distributor).

In a statement, Cosan confirmed and regretted the death of the businessman and other occupants of the aircraft.

In addition to Celso Silveira Mello Filho, his wife, Maria Luiza Meneghel, 71, and their three children died: Camila, 48; Fernando, 46 ​​years old; and Celso, 43 years old. Pilot Celso Elias Carloni, 39, and copilot Giovani Gulo, 24, are also among the victims.

Celso Silveira Mello Filho being honored in 2016 with the title of “Piracicabanus Praeclarus” at the City Council of Piracicaba Photo: Publicity / City Council of Piracicaba

The aircraft had just taken off from the city’s airport, around 9:00 am, when it ended up losing height and crashing into the ground, just two kilometers away. According to the fire department, all seven occupants were charred.



Aircraft hit forest area, causing fire that was controlled by firefighters

With the explosion, flames spread through the place, which is close to Rua Cezira Giovanoni Moretti, which gives access to the campuses of the Federal Institute of São Paulo (IFSP) and the Faculty of Technology of Piracicaba (Fatec). The Fire Department of SP reported that it operates with six vehicles, and that there is still no information on the identity of the seven victims; the bodies were consumed by the flames.

Celso Silviera was born in Piracicaba, and operated in the agricultural sector in the states of São Paulo, Paraná, Mato Grosso do Sul, Tocantins and Pará. He was also president of the XV de Piracicaba football team between 1988 and 1992. In Pará, the businessman it also created the Faculty of Higher Education of the Amazon.

