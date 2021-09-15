Covid-19: Adolescents aged 14 without comorbidities may receive the 1st dose on Wednesday, in Salvador | Bahia

Adolescents aged 14 without comorbidities may receive the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, starting this Wednesday (15), in Salvador, in a staggered manner. It is necessary to have the name listed on the website of the Municipal Health Department of Salvador (SMS). [Confira os locais no fim da matéria]

In addition, the strategy will also continue with the recap of young people aged 15, 16 and 17 who have not yet received the first dose. To have access to vaccination, this audience must be registered on the SMS website.

On the other hand, people aged 18 or over, who reside in Salvador and have their name on the SMS list, may go to fixed points and drivers. It is also possible to receive the first dose at city halls during the registration update of the SUS card.

To access the service, it will be necessary to make a prior appointment on the Hora Marcada portal. On the day of the vaccination, it is necessary to show up at the agreed place with a copy of the updated proof of residence in the capital of Bahia, in the name of the holder of the SUS card or of its parents, in addition to an identification document with a photo.

It also normally follows the vaccination of pregnant and postpartum women aged 12 or over with their name on the SMS website, as well as young people aged 12 to 17 with comorbidities or permanent disabilities previously registered on the Health portal.

2 of 2 Covid-19: Adolescents aged 14 without comorbidities may receive the 1st dose on Wednesday in Salvador — Photo: MAURO AKIIN NASSOR/FOTOARENA/FOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Covid-19: Adolescents aged 14 without comorbidities may receive the 1st dose on Wednesday, in Salvador — Photo: MAURO AKIIN NASSOR/FOTOARENA/FOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

For individuals who took the first dose in other municipalities, the SMS reported that it continues with the flow of requesting the second dose through registration at the Health Ombudsman. The release of immunization for these people is being done gradually.

Registration is done through this website and it is necessary to inform the following data: full name; CPF; date of first dose and deadline for second dose; name of the vaccine; place where he took the first and contact phone.

After completing the registration, the individual must wait for the SMS contact, where they will be informed of the date and place of the closing of the vaccination schedule. However, those who have already registered, but have not yet received contact from the ombudsman, must wait for the communication to be scheduled.

The application of the second doses of Oxford, Pfizer and Coronavac vaccines will also follow normally.

In addition, seniors aged 70 or over who took the second dose until March 26, 2021 may receive the booster dose on Wednesday. The name of these people must also appear on the SMS website.

Those who completed the vaccination schedule at home, through the Vacina Express service, will not need to make a new request, since the administration of the booster dose will happen automatically.

The mobile teams will also continue to visit Institutions for Long-Term Care for the Elderly (ILPI) to immunize this public.

Check out the vaccination sites on Wednesday:

Adolescents from 14 to 17 years old – 8 am to 4 pm

14 years old – 8 am to 12 pm: Born between September 15, 2006 and March 15, 2007;

Born between September 15, 2006 and March 15, 2007; 14 years old – 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm: Born between March 16, 2007 and September 15, 2007.

Only people whose name is listed on the SMS website will be immunized.

Children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parents or other legal guardian during the act of vaccination. To prove responsibility, the father or mother must present original identification document with photo at the time of immunization. In the case of another person responsible, in addition to the identification document with photo, it will also be necessary to present a declaration of responsibility, which can be done manually.

Drives: FBDC Brotas, Barradão, Officials Club (Dendezeiros), Unijorge (Parallel) and Arena Fonte Nova;

FBDC Brotas, Barradão, Officials Club (Dendezeiros), Unijorge (Parallel) and Arena Fonte Nova; Fixed points: USF Vista Alegre, USF Teotônio Vilela II (Fazenda Coutos II), USF Fernando Filgueiras (Cabula VI), USF Vale do Matatu, FBDC Brotas, Barradão, Military Police Officers Club (Dendezeiros) and Unijorge (Parallel).

Pregnant and postpartum women: 8 am to 4 pm

As recommended by the Ministry of Health, pregnant and postpartum women (up to 45 days postpartum) who have a medical prescription to receive the vaccine can only go to the immunization points.

In order to have access to the immunizing agent, all pregnant and postpartum women must be 12 years old or older, have their names on the SMS website and, at the time of the vaccine, present an official identification document with a photo, in addition to:

Pregnant women: must also submit a printed copy of the medical prescription.

must also submit a printed copy of the medical prescription. Postpartum women: they must also present a printed copy of the medical prescription and the Birth Certificate (DNV) or the baby’s birth certificate.

In addition, vaccination for pregnant and postpartum women with the immunizing agents Oxford/AstraZeneca and Janssen is suspended.

Pregnant women and mothers under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parents or other legal guardian during the act of vaccination. To prove responsibility, the father or mother must present original identification document with photo at the time of immunization. In the case of another person responsible, in addition to the identification document with photo, it will also be necessary to present a declaration of responsibility, which can be done manually.

Drivers: 5th Health Center, Atakadão Atakarejo;

5th Health Center, Atakadão Atakarejo; Fixed points: 5th Health Center, UBS Virgílio de Carvalho, USF Cajazeiras V, USF Plataforma, USF Vila Matos and Shopping da Bahia (STORE ON THE 2nd FLOOR – ENTRANCE F0 – FROM 9AM TO 4PM).

Adolescents from 12 to 17 years old with comorbidities and/or permanent disability with name registered on the SMS website: 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Minors must be accompanied by their parents or other legal guardian during the act of vaccination. To prove responsibility, the father or mother must present original identification document with photo at the time of immunization. In the case of another person responsible, in addition to the identification document with photo, it will also be necessary to present a declaration of responsibility, which can be done manually.

Drivers: 5th Health Center, Atakadão Atakarejo;

5th Health Center, Atakadão Atakarejo; Fixed points: 5th Health Center, UBS Virgílio de Carvalho, USF Cajazeiras V, USF Plataforma, USF Vila Matos and Shopping da Bahia (store on the 2nd floor – entrance F0 – from 9 am to 4 pm).

Persons aged 18 years and over: 8 am to 4 pm

People aged 18 years or over who reside in Salvador may be vaccinated by prior appointment at city halls. It is necessary to access the Hora Marcada portal, show up at the agreed place with a copy of the Salvador’s proof of residence, updated in the name of the SUS cardholder or of his parents, in addition to an official identification document with a photo.

Drivers: FBDC Cabula and PAF Ondina;

FBDC Cabula and PAF Ondina; Fixed points: UBS Nelson Pihauy Dourado, USF Tubarão, USF Curralinho and CSU Pernambués.

The people who are with the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine booster date scheduled for October 11 they will be able to look for the immunization points.

Drives: Vila Militar (Dendezeiros), Faculdade Universo (AV. ACM) and Shopping Bela Vista;

Vila Militar (Dendezeiros), Faculdade Universo (AV. ACM) and Shopping Bela Vista; Fixed points: USF Colinas de Periperi, USF Vila Nova de Pituaçu, USF Federation, UBS Ramiro de Azevedo (Powder Field), USF Pirajá and USF San Martin III.

The people who are with the CoronaVac’s Covid-19 vaccine booster scheduled for September 15th they will be able to go to the immunization points.

Drivers: FBDC Cabula and PAF Ondina;

FBDC Cabula and PAF Ondina; Fixed points: UBS Nelson Pihauy Dourado, USF Tubarão, USF Curralinho and CSU Pernambués.

The people who are with the Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine booster scheduled for October 11 they will be able to go to the immunization points.

Drives: Catholic University (Pituaçu) and Uninassau (Pituba);

Catholic University (Pituaçu) and Uninassau (Pituba); Fixed points: USF Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Sergio Arouca (Paripe), USF Cajazeiras X, USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas), USF João Roma Filho (Jardim Nova Esperança), Catholic University (Pituaçu) and USF Imbuí.

Booster dose – people aged 70 or over: 8 am to 4 pm

The application of the booster dose will be administered to seniors aged 70 years or more who took the second dose until March 26, 2021. Before heading to the health posts, they should check if their name is on the list on the SMS website.

Vacina Express is also available for this audience, as well as for bedridden individuals or individuals with limited mobility. Those who have already had access to the service do not need to register again in the system, as the team will automatically return.

Drives: 5th Health Center (Barris) and Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos)

5th Health Center (Barris) and Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos) Fixed points: 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Cajazeiras V, UBS Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim), USF Plataforma, USF Vila Matos and Shopping da Bahia (store on the 2nd floor – entrance F0 – from 9 am to 4 pm).

See more state news at G1 Bahia.

Watch videos from G1 and TV Bahia 💻