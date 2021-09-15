Cristiano Ronaldo breaks record and scores goal, but United loses in Champions League debut – Sports

In his second game after his return to Manchester United, the Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal, set a record and even rescued a woman who worked as a marshal at the side of the lawn, but failed to lead the English to victory over Young Boys, this Tuesday, in Bern, Switzerland, for the debut match of the Europe Champions League. It was much worse. In Group F, the Swiss defeated the English 2-1 with a goal in the last move.

Cristiano Ronaldo reached another historic milestone. With the opening whistle, the ace equaled former Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas as the athlete with the most Champions League matches, with 181 games played. Both have four matches from the qualifying stage, so there are 177 matches for each from the group stage of the competition.

The Portuguese not only stands out for goals and records in this return to Manchester United. Minutes before the debut, Cristiano Ronaldo rescued a woman who worked as a supervisor beside the lawn and was hit by a ball in the warm-up.

On the field, United started better and after 12 minutes they opened the scoring. In a left play with Bruno Fernandes, the trivela cross was tailored to Cristiano Ronaldo. Almost at the limit of the offside line, the Portuguese appeared alone in the back of the defense and hit the first goal. Goalkeeper Von Ballmoos tried to save, but failed.

Afterwards, the Portuguese forward had another great chance, but this time the Young Boys goalkeeper managed to make the save. The problem for the English is that, in the 35th minute, right-back Wan-Bissaka was sent off for a violent challenge and this allowed the Swiss to dominate the actions of the match from then on.

In the second stage, the pressure of the Young Boys was great and the tie came out in the 20th minute. Elia received it alone on the right and made the cross. The ball went through the first post through Hefti, but arrived for striker Ngamaleu to complete in the small area.

Already without Cristiano Ronaldo on the field – he was substituted at 26 minutes -, Manchester United continued to be pressured and the punishment came at 49, with the right to a delivery of the defense. Matic tried to leave playing with Lingard, who missed the pass when trying to make a retreat and delivered the ball to Siebatcheu’s foot. He came face-to-face with Spanish goalkeeper De Gea and hit the ball, bulging the nets.

IN SPAIN

For Group G, which still has Lille (France) and Wolfsburg (Germany), the Seville stumbled on his Champions League debut. At home, at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium, the team from the Andalusian capital was in a 1-1 draw with the Red Bull Salzburg, from Austria.

In the first half, the visiting club needed two penalties to open the scoring. On minute 13, Karim Adeyemi wasted his charge. At 37, however, Luka Sucic scored for Red Bull Salzburg. But, unfortunately for the Austrians, Sevilla managed to draw even before the break, at 43, with Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic.