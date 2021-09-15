Cruzeiro can receive 7,000 fans in future games in Sete Lagoas

by

(Photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM DA Press)
Sete Lagoas expanded audience capacity for Cruzeiro games (Photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM DA Press)

The COVID-19 Coping Local Committee in Seven lagoons authorized the expansion of the capacity of Arena do Jacar to more than 7 thousand fans in games of cruise at series B. The number corresponds to 40% of a total of 18,184 seats.

