Cruzeiro can receive 7,000 fans in future games in Sete Lagoas

Cruzeiro fans on the way back to Arena do Jacar
The release of 7,273 fans will be given if Fox decides to transfer the match with the CSA, for the 26th round, to Sete Lagoas. Initially, the match will be in Mineiro, at 4 pm on Sunday, September 26th.
When they played in Mineiro with the public, Cruzeiro recorded losses in the 1-0 triumph over Confiana, on August 20, for the 20th round: R$234,165.00 in income and R$368,526.99 in expenses (deficit greater than R$134 thousand).
In addition to Operrio and CSA, the team coached by Vanderlei Luxemburgo will face Brazil, Botafogo, Remo, Vila Nova, Brusque and Nutico as principal. In several interviews, players expressed the gain in confidence with the encouragement of the stands.
Read the statement from the city of Sete Lagoas
For the next game of Cruzeiro, which will be held at 7 pm on Thursday, September 16, the capacity of Arena do Jacar was maintained at 30% (5,452 fans) according to a technical report that considers the maximum capacity of the stadium in 18,184 fans. The decision followed a recommendation from the security forces under the allegation that the short period of time would not allow the contingency of staff to increase the public. However, for a future match of the celestial team in Sete Lagoas, 40% of the Arena’s capacity will be released.
The committee also allowed the sale of beer inside the stadium until the end of the break from the first to the second half. All the Sanitary Surveillance rules have already been presented to Cruzeiro, including corrections regarding the bars, in view of the match against Ponte Preta held last Saturday, September 11th.
Also to avoid crowding around the Arena do Jacar, the Municipal Guard and the Military Police will prohibit the traffic of vehicles on several streets around the stadium. Only fans with tickets will have access.
The use of a mask is still mandatory and, following the protocols of the entities that coordinate football competitions, participants must present proof of full vaccination (two doses or a single dose for at least 15 days) or printed test RT-PCR / rapid test with negative result (proofs will be collected) for Covid up to 72 hours before the event.