Cruzeiro can receive 7,000 fans in future games in Sete Lagoas

Sete Lagoas expanded audience capacity for Cruzeiro games (Photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM DA Press)

Seven lagoons authorized the expansion of the capacity of Arena do Jacar to more than 7 thousand fans in games of cruise at series B. The number corresponds to 40% of a total of 18,184 seats. Cruzeiro fans on the way back to Arena do Jacar

Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press There is no description for this image or gallery The COVID-19 Coping Local Committee inauthorized the expansion of the capacity of Arena do Jacar toin games ofat. The number corresponds to 40% of a total of 18,184 seats.

The release of 7,273 fans will be given if Fox decides to transfer the match with the CSA, for the 26th round, to Sete Lagoas. Initially, the match will be in Mineiro, at 4 pm on Sunday, September 26th.

When they played in Mineiro with the public, Cruzeiro recorded losses in the 1-0 triumph over Confiana, on August 20, for the 20th round: R$234,165.00 in income and R$368,526.99 in expenses (deficit greater than R$134 thousand).

In addition to Operrio and CSA, the team coached by Vanderlei Luxemburgo will face Brazil, Botafogo, Remo, Vila Nova, Brusque and Nutico as principal. In several interviews, players expressed the gain in confidence with the encouragement of the stands.