Cyberpunk 2077 gets update 1.31 – See improvements

Patch brings several improvements in missions and gameplay

CD Projekt Red continues chasing damage by updating Cyberpunk 2077. O patch 1.31 has just left and brings changes in the gameplay, quests and open world issues that impeded progress, as well as graphical and general improvements. The update is for all game versions.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue that occurred after upgrading an item with a quest tag, the base version of the item was not removed from the inventory.

Fixed an issue where weapon loading speed perks decreased loading time.

Fixed loaded jump height.

Detection time of enemies adjusted for each difficulty.

V will no longer get stuck in the crash animation when crashing the bike even with the “The Rock” perk equipped.

missions and open world

Disasterpiece – Fixed an issue that prevented Judy from showing up in her van on Jig-Jig Street.

“These boots are made for walking” – Fixed an issue where Thorton Galena “Rattler” would not appear in the quest area and will no longer be invulnerable after the quest is completed.

“Beat on the brat” – Fixed issue that caused the mission to reactivate with the objective “Go to the final fight” in saves from version 1.22 of the game.

“With a little help from my friends” – Fixed an issue where the “Wait for the nomads” objective persisted on the screen until after the player arrived at the intersection; fixed bug where it was not possible to interact with the nomads to discuss the plan.

“The Nomad” – Fixed issue where the player’s car could get stuck between the lock and guardrail, being prevented from returning to the car and having progress blocked.



Visual

Fixed an issue where the streets didn’t look wet after a rain. Wet surfaces should now be more detailed than they were before the problem occurred.

Removed hair and/or eyebrows in cases where they were set to “off” in previous versions of the game.

Fixed an issue where shooting some weapons caused a momentary bright light.

In the mission “With a little help from my friends” an issue where Carol didn’t have her tablet and sat in the air during the scene was fixed..

general

UI fixes.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to redeem rewards due to network error.

Optimization in PlayStation GPU memory.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia and will have a new generation version until the end of the year.

