Dana White suggests Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva and praises Brazilian

Dana White surprised at the press conference after the final of the third episode of the Contender Series, this Tuesday (14). After analyzing the program, held in Las Vegas (USA), the top hat commented on Anderson Silva’s performance last weekend and praised the Brazilian.

Without hesitating, the top hat praised the athlete’s boxing skills, as well as taking the opportunity to provoke the youtuber Jake Paul, internet star who beat two ex-UFC in the ring in 2021 – Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

“Anderson Silva must be the best in combat sports history. I’m interested to see what he does next. I guarantee you, you won’t see Jake Paul challenging Anderson, I promise. He’s the same size, he’s really good ? It’s old, but Jake likes to fight older and smaller guys,” he joked, making clear his admiration for the Brazilian athlete’s achievements.

“We need to get back to talking about Anderson Silva as the best in history. Not about Tito [Ortiz], not because it knocked him out in seconds, he did what was supposed to happen. But Anderson beat Julio César Chávez Jr., aged 46,” he praised.

Afterwards, Dana was informed that the youtuber, hours before, had publicly asked for the release of Jorge Masvidal, welterweight (77 kg) from the UFC, who seems interested in the duel. The answer, of course, was ironic.

“Hey Jake, Anderson doesn’t have a contract. Jake? Jake?”, concluded the UFC president.