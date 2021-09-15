Dani Alves puts out funk lyrics, and Fla fans go crazy

Daniel Alves stirred Flamengo fans on social media with a post this afternoon. The right-back, who is negotiating a contract termination with São Paulo, posted the lyrics of a funk carioca (the song “Rap da Felicidade”) and saw a shower of “summons” comments from the rubro-negros.

“Carioca Anthem”, wrote one user. “Come be happy in Mengão,” added another. In several comments, emojis appeared in reference to Fla’s colors.

According to the website Foot Mercato, which specializes in the ball market, representatives of Daniel Alves have already been contacted by Flamengo.

Last week, the board of São Paulo informed that the lateral no longer plays for the club. The decision was taken after the player did not re-appear after defending the Brazilian team. The athlete’s representatives claimed that the player will not return to Tricolor while the debt that São Paulo has with him is not settled — the amounts owed by the Morumbi club to the player are around R$ 18 million.

Given the attitude taken by Dani Alves, São Paulo decided to put an end to the passage of the full-back for the club. The definition is that the player will no longer play with the tricolor shirt, debt paid or not. He only played six games for Tricolor in the Brazilian Championship and is able to compete in the rest of the competition for another club.