Daniella Perez’s Story to Win HBO Max Series

The story of Daniella Perez, daughter of soap opera author Glória Perez, will become a five-episode documentary series on HBO Max. UOL by the press office of the streaming platform.

Daniella died on December 28, 1992. At the age of 22, the actress was murdered with scissors by Guilherme de Padua, who was a romantic partner with her in the soap opera “De Corpo e Alma”, written by Glória. Paula Thomaz, the actor’s wife, was his accomplice in the crime. Guilherme was sentenced to 19 years in prison and Paula to 18.

The motive of the murder would have been the reduction of the screen time of Guilherme in the telenovela. Both were released from prison in 1999.

In April 2016, Glória Perez and Raul Gazolla, ex-husband of Daniela Perez, won a lawsuit for moral damages against Guilherme and Paula Thomaz.

The two had to be indemnified at 500 minimum wages each (about R$480,000 at the time). In addition, Guilherme and Paula would have to pay for Daniela’s burial and funeral expenses, in the amount of five minimum wages, in addition to court costs and attorneys’ fees.

The series is directed by Tatiana Issa and Guto Barra, who also signs the script. The story of the murder that shocked the country in the early 1990s will be told from the perspective of Gloria Perez, family and friends. The production is a partnership between WarnerMedia and Producing Partners, under the Max Originals brand.