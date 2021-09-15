David Luiz, from Flamengo, performs his first ball training at Ninho do Urubu

This Tuesday, David Luiz held his first ball practice at Ninho do Urubu. the defender of the Flamengo, he even started training last Monday, but he only did physical assessments indoors and in the field.

David Luiz, in fact, is already regularized by Flamengo. This Tuesday, the player’s contract was entered in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID), and thus, the defender took another step towards his debut for Rubro-Negro.

It is worth noting that despite not playing an official match since May, David Luiz maintained a training routine and performed in good condition for Flamengo. The trend is that, in September, it will start working for Renato Gaúcho.

In training this afternoon, Flamengo ended the preparation to face Grêmio, for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa Brasil. As Rubro-Negro won the first match, in Porto Alegre, by 4-0, they can lose by up to three goals difference that will advance in the competition. The confrontation takes place this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã.