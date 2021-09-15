Dayane exchanges barbs with MC Gui and Rico Melquiades

Model Dayane Mello has already starred in one of the first bullshits of “A Fazenda 13”. The ex-participant of the Italian “Big Brother” got involved during the division of the pedestrians between the bay and the main house and ended up trading barbs with MC Gui and Rico Melquiades, in the reality series on RecordTV.

“So I’d like to stay in the cubicle to get to know my friends more and sleep in that super-soft bed, and also whatever it’s going to be, it’s not a problem,” she said while defending her stay in the main house, blending in with the terms of rural reality.

“Well, she asked to go to the stall,” concluded Rico Melquiades, ironically. “No, I’m voting because she voted for me,” he added, explaining himself, and received support from MC Gui.

“If you’re going to vote for me now, it’s normal that I’ll vote for you next time too, so be very careful,” Dayane warned. “What are you talking to?” asked Bill, and the model nodded.

Then, understanding what had happened, Dayane complained about the attitude of the pedestrians. “They’re going to try to get me out of this house, but they’re not going to succeed,” he fired.

In the fourth, the Italian vented to Medrado, pointing out that she received a different treatment. “People are going to want to kick me out because, in a way, they think I have no right. Like, ‘She came from Italy,” he said.

The ex-panicat Aline Mineiro countered the model’s speech. “Hey, Dayane, I don’t think it’s anything to do, man. Everyone here has their own personal insecurities,” she said. “It’s her right,” defended Medrado.

Later, in the reality kitchen, Dayane talked to Rico and got along with the comedian. “Are you upset? I hope it’s okay because I like you,” he said.

A Fazenda 13: See the participants of the new edition of the rural reality show

1 / 20 Borel Singer was recently denounced by ex-girlfriends for bodily harm, rape of the vulnerable, threat, injury, domestic violence and transmission of HPV (sexually transmitted infection). Reproduction/Instagram two / 20 Victor Pecoraro Famous for his performances in soap operas such as “Chocolate com Pimenta”, “Os Dez Mandamentos” and “Genesis”, he has already accumulated experience in other realities, such as “Dança dos Famosos” (TV Globo) and “Bake Off SBT” (SBT) . Reproduction/Instagram 3 / 20 little mussun Antônio Carlos Bernardes, known as Mussunzinho, is an actor and son of the comedian Mussum. Reproduction/Instagram 4 / 20 Liziane Gutierrez Modelo went viral after attacking Sanitary Surveillance agents for disrupting a clandestine party she was at during the pandemic. Playback / Record TV 5 / 20 Tati Breaks Shack Funkeira is quoted annually for the reality and agreed to participate in this edition. Reproduction/Instagram 6 / 20 arcrebian Modelo became famous after his appearances on “BBB 21” and “No Limite”, both on Rede Globo. Reproduction/Instagram 7 / 20 Mileide Mihaile Mileide Mihaile is a digital influencer and ex-wife of singer Wesley Safadão. Reproduction/Instagram @mileidemihaile 8 / 20 Dayane Mello Dayane Mello became famous for participating in “Gran Fratello”, Italian version of “Big Brother”. Reproduction/Instagram 9 / 20 Valentina Francavilla Valentina Francavilla is a stage assistant for “Programa do Ratinho” (SBT). Reproduction/Instagram 10 / 20 Medrado Medrado is a singer and participated in “Power Couple”. Reproduction/Instagram 11 / 20 Gui Araújo is in “A Fazenda” Play / Instagram 12 / 20 Marina Ferrari Marina Ferrari is a businesswoman and digital influencer with over 4 million fans on Instagram. Play / Instagram 13 / 20 MC GUI The 23-year-old funk artist has more than 23 million followers on Instagram. Reproduction/Instagram 14 / 20 James Piquilo The country singer Tiago Piquilo, from the duo with Hugo, was also confirmed in “A Fazenda” after undergoing penile surgery. Richard Legnari/Disclosure 15 / 20 Farm 2021: Solange Gomes is the 15th confirmed Reproduction/Instagram 16 / 20 A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades is confirmed in the rural reality show Reproduction/Instagram 17 / 20 A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves is the husband of MC Mirella and is on the reality show Reproduction/Instagram 18 / 20 A Fazenda 2021: Erasmo Viana is on the A Fazenda team Reproduction/Instagram 19 / 20 The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider was once a dancer for Faustão Reproduction/Instagram 20 / 20 A Fazenda 2020: Ex-panicat Aline Mineiro is on the reality show Reproduction/Instagram