Dayane exchanges barbs with MC Gui and Rico Melquiades

Model Dayane Mello has already starred in one of the first bullshits of “A Fazenda 13”. The ex-participant of the Italian “Big Brother” got involved during the division of the pedestrians between the bay and the main house and ended up trading barbs with MC Gui and Rico Melquiades, in the reality series on RecordTV.
“So I’d like to stay in the cubicle to get to know my friends more and sleep in that super-soft bed, and also whatever it’s going to be, it’s not a problem,” she said while defending her stay in the main house, blending in with the terms of rural reality.
“Well, she asked to go to the stall,” concluded Rico Melquiades, ironically. “No, I’m voting because she voted for me,” he added, explaining himself, and received support from MC Gui.
“If you’re going to vote for me now, it’s normal that I’ll vote for you next time too, so be very careful,” Dayane warned. “What are you talking to?” asked Bill, and the model nodded.
Then, understanding what had happened, Dayane complained about the attitude of the pedestrians. “They’re going to try to get me out of this house, but they’re not going to succeed,” he fired.
In the fourth, the Italian vented to Medrado, pointing out that she received a different treatment. “People are going to want to kick me out because, in a way, they think I have no right. Like, ‘She came from Italy,” he said.
The ex-panicat Aline Mineiro countered the model’s speech. “Hey, Dayane, I don’t think it’s anything to do, man. Everyone here has their own personal insecurities,” she said. “It’s her right,” defended Medrado.
Later, in the reality kitchen, Dayane talked to Rico and got along with the comedian. “Are you upset? I hope it’s okay because I like you,” he said.
A Fazenda 13: See the participants of the new edition of the rural reality show
1 / 20
Borel
Singer was recently denounced by ex-girlfriends for bodily harm, rape of the vulnerable, threat, injury, domestic violence and transmission of HPV (sexually transmitted infection).
Reproduction/Instagram
two / 20
Victor Pecoraro
Famous for his performances in soap operas such as “Chocolate com Pimenta”, “Os Dez Mandamentos” and “Genesis”, he has already accumulated experience in other realities, such as “Dança dos Famosos” (TV Globo) and “Bake Off SBT” (SBT) .
Reproduction/Instagram
3 / 20
little mussun
Antônio Carlos Bernardes, known as Mussunzinho, is an actor and son of the comedian Mussum.
Reproduction/Instagram
4 / 20
Liziane Gutierrez
Modelo went viral after attacking Sanitary Surveillance agents for disrupting a clandestine party she was at during the pandemic.
Playback / Record TV
5 / 20
Tati Breaks Shack
Funkeira is quoted annually for the reality and agreed to participate in this edition.
Reproduction/Instagram
6 / 20
arcrebian
Modelo became famous after his appearances on “BBB 21” and “No Limite”, both on Rede Globo.
Reproduction/Instagram
7 / 20
Mileide Mihaile
Mileide Mihaile is a digital influencer and ex-wife of singer Wesley Safadão.
Reproduction/Instagram @mileidemihaile
8 / 20
Dayane Mello
Dayane Mello became famous for participating in “Gran Fratello”, Italian version of “Big Brother”.
Reproduction/Instagram
9 / 20
Valentina Francavilla
Valentina Francavilla is a stage assistant for “Programa do Ratinho” (SBT).
Reproduction/Instagram
10 / 20
Medrado
Medrado is a singer and participated in “Power Couple”.
Reproduction/Instagram
11 / 20
Gui Araújo is in “A Fazenda”
Play / Instagram
12 / 20
Marina Ferrari
Marina Ferrari is a businesswoman and digital influencer with over 4 million fans on Instagram.
Play / Instagram
13 / 20
MC GUI
The 23-year-old funk artist has more than 23 million followers on Instagram.
Reproduction/Instagram
14 / 20
James Piquilo
The country singer Tiago Piquilo, from the duo with Hugo, was also confirmed in “A Fazenda” after undergoing penile surgery.
Richard Legnari/Disclosure
15 / 20
Farm 2021: Solange Gomes is the 15th confirmed
Reproduction/Instagram
16 / 20
A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades is confirmed in the rural reality show
Reproduction/Instagram
17 / 20
A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves is the husband of MC Mirella and is on the reality show
Reproduction/Instagram
18 / 20
A Fazenda 2021: Erasmo Viana is on the A Fazenda team
Reproduction/Instagram
19 / 20
The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider was once a dancer for Faustão
Reproduction/Instagram
20 / 20
A Fazenda 2020: Ex-panicat Aline Mineiro is on the reality show
Reproduction/Instagram
Which of the four influencers from the magazine do you want to see in ‘A Fazenda 2021’?