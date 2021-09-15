‘Deathloop’ is a creative mix of shooting, investigation and temporal repetition; G1 played | Games

At first glance, “Deathloop” looks like a mixture of thought-provoking elements when isolated, but the sum can be too ambitious and confusing. Luckily, the impression is short-lived.

The creative combination of shooting, investigation and time cycle, which forces the player to repeat the same day several times, makes the game one of the most creative in recent years.

The new game from Arkane studio, creator of “Dishonored” and “Prey”, is released this Tuesday (14) for computers and PlayStation 5 as another good representative of its tradition in seeking new ways to subvert established genres.

These attempts don’t always fully work, and the game suffers from some of them, but it overcomes its problems by tying mechanics tightly to the story and giving players the freedom to take on challenges as they prefer.

Watch the trailer for ‘Deathloop’

Despite the plot focused on a temporal cycle à la “Spell of time” (1993) or “Russian doll” (2019 series, for the younger ones), “Deathloop” starts as if it has no time to waste without great presentation videos or contextualization.

Right off the bat, the player finds only a brief portrait of a brutal murder, seen in first person from the victim’s perspective.

Then, he wakes up on a beach, with no idea who he is or where he came from, and gradually discovers that he is being hunted by groups of armed and masked maniacs.

As he gathers resources to face enemies and save himself from the sad situation, he also discovers that everyone on the island is trapped in a temporal anomaly.

When he dies or reaches the end of the day, the protagonist is sent to the beginning of the same period and everything starts over.

And that’s exactly why he’s pursued. While eight powerful figures struggle to maintain immortality within the cycle, the player’s goal is to kill them and thus escape repetition.

In 'Deathloop' you have to find clues and think of ways to defeat the eight villains — Photo: Publicity

After a tutorial that traps the player in a more guided initial investigation, the game opens up into a framework that helps keep things interesting and free, even with repetition.

With the island divided into four different areas, which can be visited in four different periods before the day is restarted, it is up to the protagonist to find clues and shortcuts to help him in his final mission.

With the enemies smart to their plan and avoiding finding themselves in the same place in a single moment, it’s up to the hero to find a way to gather the greatest number of them so that they are all eliminated before the end of the night and the inevitable restart.

When exploring the maps, it is possible to find more powerful weapons and some improvements contained in items that facilitate combat or even help to avoid it entirely with a more stealthy strategy.

Powers help in 'Deathloop' — Photo: Publicity

Special powers can also be collected and upgraded by eliminating each of the leaders – as the villains return in the next cycle.

While some of these skills are standard and border on the obligatory cliché, such as teleportation or telekinesis, others actually expand possibilities and strategies.

One of them, for example, psychically connects all the hit opponents, leaving them susceptible to anything that happens to one of them – a shot in the head, for example.

As much as most items and improvements disappear with the end of the cycle, it is possible to invest points collected in phases, and in sacrificed equipment, to make them permanent even after the restarts.

None of this would work if the search for clues weren’t so tightly woven into the cyclic mechanics of the game.

With a few hours, the player discovers the size of the impact of his actions in future moments, and manages to plan his steps to explore them in the best way – thus avoiding repetition, for lack of a better word, repetitive.

A menu linking each of the discovered clues prevents the audience from reaching their own conclusions, but such an interesting and well-knit story makes this not such a big problem.

While protecting the player from further frustration, this structure also gives the player the satisfaction of actually unraveling a giant puzzle.

Different Weapons help you face different enemies in 'Deathloop' — Photo: Publicity

In addition, the cycle still matches very well with the basic system of a game with death and restart, which always clashes with any more realistic narrative.

Ironically, a game so loaded with the absurd naturalizes one of the most surreal fundamentals of electronic games.

Of course, such ambition would not go away without problems. At least in the pre-release version sent to journalists, the combat still has annoying flaws.

Sometimes, for example, a shot fired from behind the protection of a wall bumps into an invisible barrier at the edge of the cover. With this, the target not only is not hit but can be alerted by the noise and call for reinforcements.

In a confrontation mechanic so punishing that an open exchange of fire with more than three opponents at the same time is not indicated, as kills that can cost all the equipment so far, is one of several almost inexcusable problems.

To make matters worse, the opponents’ artificial intelligence struggles to maintain a balance.

While they forget about the presence of the protagonist they are hunting two seconds after spotting him through a gap meters away, all those who are alerted by the others for some reason automatically know the player’s current location, no matter how hard he is. has already repositioned itself.

There is also a mode in which it is possible to assume the identity of one of the main rivals to invade other players’ history and hunt them down, even though the game itself is focused on the individual campaign.

Winning grants some visual rewards for the main story and better items for future raids.

It is possible to assume the identity of one of the enemies of 'Deathloop' and invade other people's game — Photo: Publicity

Likewise, you can allow your own game to be invaded, which increases chaos, challenge and offers other rewards.

Unfortunately, at the time before launch there weren’t enough users to test the idea properly, and the few times a match was found the connection dropped within seconds.

Sounds like a lot, but they are small details in the face of efforts to present a series of interesting ideas that seemed to have little in common, but whose mixture works thanks to creativity and the willingness to present something that escapes the obvious.