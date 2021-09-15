Decree anticipates flexibilization of the supervision of stations to distributors

President Jair Bolsonaro published, in today’s Official Gazette (14), a decree that obliges automotive fuel retailers to identify – in a “highlighted and easily visible” way – the origin of the fuel sold.

The measure applies to dealers who sell fuels from different brands than those displayed at retail outlets. According to the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, the decision makes the so-called “flagship guardianship” more flexible, putting an end to restrictions imposed on stations that choose to display a distributor’s trademark, so-called “flagships”, which were prohibited from marketing fuel from other vendors.

The decree regulates the application of a legal norm provided for in Provisional Measure (MP) 1,063, published in August. Subsequently, another MP authorized the regulation of this matter by means of a presidential decree while the regulation of the regulatory agency is not in force.

“The provisions of the decree aim, in particular, to ensure that the consumer is properly informed about the origin of the fuel he is purchasing, which must be clearly identified and easily visualized. In this sense, the stations are required to display the CNPJ in each metering pump [Cadastro de Pessoas Jurídicas] and also the trade name or corporate name of the supplier”, justified the General Secretariat, informing that the dealer’s price panel must also display the trade name of its supplier.

Also according to the secretariat, the measure allows for the anticipation of the flexibility of tutelage to the flag, while the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) completes the regulatory procedural rite, in order to meet the objectives of increasing competition in the fuel sector.