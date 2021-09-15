Deputies demand changes for elective surgeries in SUS – News

14/09/2021 – 20:34

Deputies of the Social Security and Family Committee of the Chamber demanded, on Tuesday (14), changes in the management model of elective surgeries by the Unified Health System (SUS). The topic was debated at a public hearing.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, there was a 45% decrease in the number of non-urgent surgeries performed in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Reila Maria/Chamber of Deputies Eliana Ribeiro: lack of resources and structure in hospitals

The representative of the National Council of Health Secretaries, Eliana Ribeiro, who attended the meeting, highlighted that a survey carried out by the organization shows that the country has a deficit of 1.5 million elective surgeries. Eliana Ribeiro also said that, even with the release of R$ 350 million by the Ministry of Health to carry out these surgeries, only 15 states are using these resources and have spent up to July this year only R$ 14.5 million. According to her, in addition to resources, there is also a lack of structure within hospitals still burdened by the pandemic.

old problem

Deputy Emidinho Madeira (PSB-MG) recalled that the problem of elective surgeries is old and was only aggravated by the pandemic. For him, it is necessary the commitment of parliamentarians to allocate resources for the care of these patients.

“People who have been waiting for a prosthesis in the SUS queue for ten years – they have surgery until 2008 in the queue – are people who, in their time, worked helping to build the country as a bricklayer, a servant, a maid, they were working and that’s why he acquired bone wear and today he needs a prosthesis and he doesn’t put it on”, he exemplified.

For Congresswoman Carmen Zanotto (Cidadania-SC), it is necessary to rethink the SUS care model for elective surgeries and ensure resources beyond the correction of inflation, as is currently the case.

Spending ceiling

The secretary of specialized care at the Ministry of Health, Sérgio Okane, recognizes that the very existence, for two decades, of a strategy for elective surgeries demonstrates that the model needs to be revised, which has been discussed for four years, but that it stops this requires more resources.

“Our concern is the legislation, because we are going to change the remuneration model, but our spending ceiling remains the same. Therefore, we have to have these two discussions: a change in the model and how we are going to be able to improve the health budget”, he stated.

Reila Maria/Chamber of Deputies Okane: Covid beds can only be maintained if spending cap legislation is changed

The representative of the Department of Health of Minas Gerais, Fábio Baccheretti, defended that part of the beds for Covid be kept, to give way to the large number of patients who have been waiting for their surgeries for several years.

Sérgio Okane recalled, however, that the resources for the maintenance of Covid beds come from the emergency budget and the Ministry does not have resources for the maintenance of these beds with its normal budget, unless the spending cap legislation is changed in the National Congress .

Report – Karla Alessandra

Edition – Ana Chalub