Dolores turns a gun in Tonico’s hand to attack Pilar · TV News

Dolores (Júlia Freitas) will poison her sister against Samuel (Michel Gomes) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Eudoro’s youngest (José Dumont) will be afraid to live even further away from Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) and will invent that the ex-slave has an affair with Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) on Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Tonico (Alexandre Nero) used every card he had up his sleeve to manipulate the innocent child. Upon learning about the marriage of the woman who left him standing at the altar, he insinuated to Júlia Freitas’ character that she would never see her sister again.

The deputy also stated that their father would never accept a black man as a son-in-law. In addition, he promised that he would let the teenager live with him and the young dreamer and attend school.

In a scene that will air this Wednesday (15) , Dolores will say that she saw Samuel kissing the countess of Barral and will leave the future first doctor in Brazil stunned.

“Samuel is her fiancé, but he is dating the Countess of Barral. I saw it! He and she, both hiding, kissing, the last time I came to Thursday. Kissing on the mouth!”, she will lie.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

