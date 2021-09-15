Dua Lipa will be the main attraction of the last night of Rock in Rio 2022

The organization of the Rock in Rio announced this Tuesday (14) the British singer two Lipa as the main attraction on the last day of the event, on September 11, 2022. Therefore, closing the festival.

This will be the second visit of the singer of the hit “Don’t Start Now” in Brazil. In 2017, she was the opening act for two of the band’s three concerts Coldplay in the country, and performed in São Paulo.

The festival is scheduled to take place on September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11, 2022. Among the international attractions confirmed so far are the singers Justin bieber, Demi Lovato, joss stone, in addition to heavy metal bands Iron Maiden and Megadeth, between others.

Among the Brazilian artists, there are the singers Duda Beat, Gloria Groove, Iza and Ivete Sangalo. The latter is also presented on the 11th, the same day as Dua Lipa.

The full schedule has not yet been released. The Rock in Rio Card sale starts at 7pm on September 21st this year. The system allows you to choose the date the customer may want to use their ticket before the opening to the general public, which will only take place in April 2022.

The definition of the Rock in Rio Card date can be made from November 23, 2021 to April 1, 2022. And only after that date will general sales for the festival’s days begin. Tickets will be sold for R$ 545 (full price) and R$ 272 (half price).

The Lisbon edition of Rock in Rio, which was scheduled for June 2021, was also postponed to 2022, and will take place on the 18th, 19th, 25th and 26th of June of next year.

