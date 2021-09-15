Dying Light 2 Stay Human is postponed again, now to 2022

In an official statement, Techland promised more news for October

Dying Light 2 Stay Human joins list of postponed. In fact, he never left since this is not the first postponement of the game. Announced at E3 2018, Techland’s new title has experienced difficulties in its development, losing even important team members in this process..

Promised until then for December this year, Dying Light 2 Stay Human now has its scheduled for February 4, 2022 release. The release date of a game is something strategic, as it is important to keep an eye on other titles that will be released in the same period.

With this postponement, the continuation of the original 2015 Techland title will “face up to” games like Elden Ring (21/01), Pokémon Legend (28/01), Horizon Forbidden West (18/02) and Saints Row (25/02). Of course, if no postponement happens.

In a statement on Twitter, Pawel Marchewka, CEO of Techland, said that “the team is steadily progressing in production and the game is almost at the finish line. It is complete and we are currently doing final testing.”



“We’re sorry to make you all wait a little longer, but we want the game to meet its highest expectations at launch and we don’t want to spoil that,” said Techland’s CEO. “(The game) is by far the biggest and most ambitious project we’ve ever done. Unfortunately, we realized that to bring the game to the level we think we need more time to polish and optimize it.”

Pawel Marchewka emphasizes that transparent and honest communication with the community has always been the studio’s goal. “Every day, we strive to grow in this regard,” adds Techland’s CEO.

In the statement, the head of the studio says that, in October, Dying Light 2 Stay Human will have more details revealed by media and content creators across all game versions during a series of previews around the world. “They will be able to share their experiences.”



Dying Light 2 Stay Human is a continuation of the first title and will take place 20 years after the events of the previous game, bringing a society marked by conflicts with civilization returning to the “Dark Ages”.

