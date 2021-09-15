Early global success, Corolla Cross already appears in GR Sport version

Does the Toyota knew that the Corolla Cross would you be so successful in the four corners of the globe? It seems so after all, just over a year after unveiling the SUV based on the platform of the famous sedan, the new model is spreading across the world.

Corolla Cross’s newest market is none other than the Japan, company headquarters. But the local consumer will have contact with a vehicle a little different, with more futuristic touches and why not say more beautiful than the Brazilian one.

The mechanical base, however, is the same, with hybrid or gasoline propulsion, but with the option of all-wheel drive in the former. Toyota’s goal is to sell 4,400 units monthly, something similar to the volume in Brazil.

Toyota Corolla Cross launched in Japan: a different face Image: Disclosure

GR Sport

Not far from there, in Taiwan, the Japanese automaker also revealed this Tuesday the Corolla Cross GR Sport, a version with sporty refinement already seen in other models.

Unlike the special series pattern maker, presented in Thailand last week, the GR Sport brings a better aesthetically designed look, with seats with the brand’s logo, start button with the letters “GR”, as well as two-tone paintwork, fog lights repositioned in one for -More sporty shock and aesthetic props on the sides.

But the Corolla GR Sport also has a recalibrated suspension to offer a more agile and firmer touch, not to mention electric steering with more direct adjustment. Engines and transmission, however, are the same as common models.

In Taiwan, the Corolla Cross is also good, with a monthly average of 3,000 license plates.

Not bad for a car that was born with a certain discretion, but which deep down concealed global ambitions. By the way, Toyota should bring the Corolla Cross GR Sport to Brazil in the not-too-distant future.