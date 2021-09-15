‘Either you learn to laugh or take Rivotril’, says André Marinho after satirizing Bolsonaro – 14/09/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

The repercussion of Jair Bolsonaro’s satire at the dinner at the house of businessman Naji Nahas, which provoked laughter from Michel Temer, surprised communicator André Marinho. His talent was celebrated — but also bombarded by pocketnarists who didn’t like the joke. And they also attacked the former president.

“Sometimes it takes a little more willingness to understand certain things. Any change in Brazil depends on politics, on political decision-making. Therefore, it depends on being close to those who have the power to make decisions. There’s no mystery about it. none at all. No one improves or reforms the system through Twitter,” he said in a message to the column.

“Former President Temer was the only one able to pacify the relationship between the powers at a time when this needed to be done urgently. For that reason, he deserves credit. This episode also makes us certain that we need less rancor and more humor “, he follows.

“Humor is an expression of freedom. Authoritarianism, whatever its ideological side, hates laughter. I’m sorry for anyone who felt offended by a relaxed session of imitations. This is very petty,” said the commentator on radio Jovem Pan.

“It is not by building up ideological walls, but by building bridges, that we will be able to resume the natural relationship with those who disagree with us. Either you learn to laugh at yourself and others, or you quickly get a recipe for Rivotril”, he concluded.

At dinner, Marinho imitated Bolsonaro and pretended that he was talking to Temer about the meeting the president had with him last week, which resulted in a letter and a retreat from the president of the coup statements he made in the acts of 7 September .

“As for the president, I have to thank you [Temer] awesome, because you saved the bald guy here from getting a bloody hemorrhoid,” said André Marinho, imitating Bolsonaro’s voice. I’m thinking it was Michelzinho [filho de 12 anos do presidente] that you sent to me,” he followed.

Temer laughed at the joke and, along with other dinner guests, applauded André Marinho.

The communicator continued with his satire: “Where’s the part I agreed with you about burning the STF? Where’s the part I agreed to steal the wigs from [presidente do STF, Luís] Fux? Where’s the part I arranged to ride a macaw’s stick in Praça dos Três Poderes and ‘give’ Alexandre de Moraes with a cane?”, he said.

The communicator is the son of businessman Paulo Marinho, who is also an alternate senator for Flávio Bolsonaro. His Bolsonaro imitations became classics in the 2018 election campaign.

After the elections, the family broke up with Bolsonaro.

Marinho also imitated the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, the presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT-CE) and the American president, Joe Biden, at the dinner.

“This is my vocation. I propose a toast for us, President. Brazil deserves many more years of Temer”, said André in the voice of the emedebista.

The images were taken by publicist Elsinho Mouco, who works with Temer.

In the tone of voice of the journalist Ciro Gomes, the communicator said that “on the day you eat dried meat with sarapatel then you’ll know what the deep Brazil I’m used to is. Not that parrot.”

“President Michel Temer, you who are a great statesman, who have the best qualities, the greatest attributes, are a great statesman”, says André posing as Doria. “He keeps praising the person for five minutes before he starts talking,” joked the communicator about the governor.

“We are going to get rid of the Bolsonaro virus, the messiah of death, all those citizens who are guarantors of death. For a Brazil of sapatênis, President. For a Brazil of Gucci”, he continued in the tone of voice of the toucan.

“I think I need some help in Afghanistan, I need your help. Michel is going to solve the Taliban situation”, joked the young man impersonating President Joe Biden asking Temer for help in solving the Taliban crisis in Afghanistan.

On Tuesday (14), former president Michel Temer called Bolsonaro and explained the satire. He told the president that Marinho also imitated him and that no one at the meeting was making fun of Bolsonaro. Contrary to what some press reports showed, Nahas’ guests just laughed at various jokes and satires made by the communicator.