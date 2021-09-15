Electronics, books and jewelry: Correios auctions 61 thousand objects not delivered or returned to the sender

On the 27th, Correios will carry out an auction of objects classified as refuse, those that have not been delivered to the recipient or have been returned to the sender, after all delivery attempts and the term of the right to claim has expired. This period can vary between seven and 30 days, depending on the object.

The company informed that 61,000 items will be auctioned, including garments, microcomputers, electronic equipment, vehicle accessories, jewelry and books, among others. The initial values ​​of the lots range from R$1,303 to R$85,050.

To participate in the event, interested parties must register on Banco do Brasil’s Licitações-e platform. After completing this step, individuals and companies are able to submit proposals electronically to participate in the online dispute.

“The public notice with all the information is available on the Licitações-e platform, through nº 893602, and also on the Correios’ bidding page. All you have to do is search by modality ‘Correios Aberta’ and choose ‘São Paulo Metropolitana’ in the dependency column”, informed the Correios.

The company also said that the lots are stored in block 1 of the Post Office building in São Paulo, located at Rua Mergenthaler, 592. Visits to the goods must be scheduled by calling (11) 4313-8150.

Related