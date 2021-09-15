Endemol talks about vetoing Marcos Mion from Big Brother Brasil

Endemol Shine Brasil, the producer that holds the rights to Big Brother Brasil, issued a note on its official Instagram profile denying the information that he would have vetoed the presenter Marcos Mion in front of the reality show from Rede Globo in the season that will be aired from January 2022.

“Endemol Shine Brasil, creator and holder of the rights to the Big Brother Brasil format, denies the rumor about not agreeing with Marcos Mion to present the next season of the reality show in Brazil, in 2022”, informed the producer on her social network. According to information circulated in press vehicles, Endemol would be barring the possible selection of Mion in BBB, because he is a former presenter of A Fazenda.

That’s because the rural reality and Big Brother Brazil are competitors in several countries around the world, including here in Brazil. The program on Edir Macedo’s broadcaster belongs to producer Strix, which is a direct competitor to Endemol Shine, which owns the rights to Big Brother Brasil.

After the release of the note elucidating that he has no refusal with the possible casting of Marcos Mion for the BBB, netizens celebrated: “Glad that Endemol clarifies that there is no prohibition on Mion’s name. But Mion was so successful in the cauldron that if he went to Globo, he wouldn’t take it away from Saturday”, evaluated an Internet user.

Rumors that the former presenter of A Fazenda would be the commander of the next season of Big Brother Brasil gained traction after the communicator Tiago Leifert announced that he will leave Rede Globo at the end of the year, after the end of the season of the reality musical The Voice Brazil. “The idea of ​​quitting came in the middle of last year and I’ve been talking calmly with Globo ever since, waiting for the ideal moment”, said the journalist.

However, in a recent press release, Rede Globo informed that Leifert’s replacement both in the next edition of BBB and in The Voice Brasil 2022 have not yet been defined: “The performances of either the BBB or The Voice Brasil in 2022 have not yet been defined”

In addition to the newly hired Marcos Mion, names such as Fantástico’s anchor Tadeu Schmidt and former BBC presenter Ana Clara Lima were also speculated as possible hosts of the main reality show on the Marinho network.