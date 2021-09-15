Entrepreneur Scholarship opens enrollment with more than 1,800 vacancies

Antonio Ribeiro and Nino Mengatti during the announcement of the new partnership – Credit: Disclosure

The Government of the State of São Paulo released this Friday, the 10th, the Bolsa Empreendedor Program.

The idea is to pay 100,000 scholarships to the State of São Paulo in the project in the amount of R$1,000.00, with priority given to women, young people between 18 and 35 years old, blacks and browns, indigenous people and people with disabilities who will also receive qualification and migrate to the formal market.

For the Central Region of the State, 1809 vacancies are foreseen.

This is yet another partnership between the Department of Labor, Employment and Income with the Municipality of São Carlos, with the Department of Economic Development of the State of São Paulo, and aims to boost new ventures, encourage small businesses and take the self-employed out of informality. The State estimates that the Bolsa Empreendedor should benefit, directly and indirectly, around 400 thousand people.

For the Secretary of Ministry Nino Mengatti, it is important that partnerships are carried out in different areas to meet the different needs of the population. “We have already signed partnerships for several professional qualification courses; in the area of ​​public janitorial and now for people who want to work in the area of ​​entrepreneurship. This is a way to serve the population of São Carlos as a whole, especially when it comes to programs that have unified scholarships and training”, he said.

According to the Director of Work and Employment Policies for Youth, Antonio Ribeiro, the program comes to bring resources and knowledge for unemployed workers to develop their own small businesses and for those who already do some type of informal enterprise, to regularize their business through the MEI or Micro Enterprise.

Each scholarship will be R$1,000.00 paid in two installments of R$500.00. The scholarships will be distributed among the administrative regions of the State in proportion to the vulnerable population enrolled in the CadÚnico until January 2021. There will be an order of priority according to the number of places available in each region.

The candidate being selected for the Program must participate in a free entrepreneurship course of the Empreendeda Rápido program, with a minimum frequency of 80%. All must also, by the end of the program, obtain formalization as MEI (Individual Microentrepreneur) or other legal status.

The Bolsa Empreendedor will receive applications from residents of the 645 municipalities of São Paulo, unemployed or informal people over 18 years of age and without CNPJ registration as an entrepreneur, partner or manager of a legal entity.

Persons formalized in 2021 will be accepted into the program. Any eligible person can apply for the Bolsa do Povo portal, until the 19th of September.

Site for registration and registration: https://www.bolsadopovo.sp.gov.br/portal/BolsaEmpreendedor/index

Further Information: Department of Labor, Employment and Income, Professional Qualification Department

Avenida São Carlos, 1839 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Telephone 3374-1064 or by e-mail [email protected]

