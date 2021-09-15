Entries are open for ‘Unimed De Bem com a Vida’ Virtual Challenge | Advertising Special – Unimed Centro-Oeste Paulista

Unimed Centro-Oeste Paulista in partnership with the 13 Unimed Unimeds in the region, Adamantina, Assis, Avaré, Bauru, Botucatu, Dracena, Jaú, Lençóis Paulista, Lins, Marília, Ourinhos, Presidente Prudente and Tupã, promotes this September and October, the Virtual Challenge “Unimed De Bem com a Vida”.
The event aims to encourage the population to practice physical exercise and will have two modalities – walking and running – and two kilometers – 15 km or 50 km, which may be completed in 7 days (from 18 to 24 October 2021).
The action was developed especially this year to supply the traditional Unimed Regional Walk, which was postponed because it is not yet safe to agglomerate, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
To participate, interested parties must register on the website www.dmeventosesportivos.com.br, paying the amount of R$ 21.00 to receive the kit with a personalized t-shirt and medal at home. Enrollments are limited, guarantee yours now.
Exclusive and personalized event kit — Photo: Unimed COP/Disclosure
The event is exclusively aimed at people who live in one of the 175 municipalities in the region where Unimeds are served in the Midwest of São Paulo, as per the regulations on the website. Applications from individuals residing in cities not on the list will not be accepted.
Walking or jogging are excellent exercises for keeping your mind and body healthy — Photo: Getty Images
Participants who complete the activity within the deadline and send a photo to WhatsApp (14) 99803-7006 wearing the t-shirt and wearing the medal (kit items) with their full name, city, email will compete for the draw of 260 shopping vouchers from the Centauro store, in the amount of R$ 250.00 each. Participants who do not submit this registration will not participate in this step.
The announcement of the winners will be made on the event’s website and on Unimed Centro-Oeste Paulista’s social networks (Facebook and Instagram) until October 29, 2021.
The virtual challenge is sponsored by credit cooperatives Sicredi, Sicoob and Uniprime, institutions that believe in sport as an activity to improve quality of life.