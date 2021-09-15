Evaristo Costa takes a surreal attitude and reveals which program he wants to present on Globo

Have you thought Evaristo Costa commanding the crazy ship of the Big Brother Brazil? Because he doesn’t rule out the possibility. At least that’s what the presenter implied when answering a follower’s question on his Instagram profile.

On the social network, the journalist was asked: “Are you going to present the BBB?“. Evaristo, then, answered about the chances of replacing Tiago Leifert in the global attraction: “Waiting for the call from Boninho hué! It could be to be a confined too (laughs)“.

The presenter’s fate is still unknown after his sudden resignation from CNN. In an interview with IstoÉ, the journalist did not hide his disappointment with the channel due to the way he was informed of the breach of contract.

According to the former anchor of Jornal Hoje, his dismissal was justified by the company’s lack of sponsorship: “They claimed they were unable to sell sponsorship for my program, which is not my area”.

The communicator, who currently lives in England, endorsed the speech that he learned of the resignation after realizing that his program was not included in a call broadcast by the station:

“I was fired the way I reported: I found out myself, watching the call for the new schedule and I didn’t see myself there. One day, before returning from vacation, I called and said they were no longer interested in my services unless I returned to Brazil, but this they knew I would not accept. Therefore, I believe that everything was agreed between them”.

“I hung up the phone and the agreements were made between lawyers. In the meantime, they suggested that we jointly announce to the press that it was a mutually agreed cancellation and that this would be good for the image of both parties, in their words. I didn’t accept”, he explained then.

Evaristo also complained about the way it all happened. “There were still 15 months left when I was surprised. It wasn’t by mutual agreement. I was scheduled to be here in England for the recordings, as is under contract. They were totally unprepared. I wasn’t the one who asked to work there, they came here to Cambridge to pick me up and accepted all my demands. I honored everything I promised”, he stated. And continued:

“Thousands of people identified with what I went through. We feel bad, with self-esteem on our feet. It’s not easy to put on your face and say: ‘I got fired’. It’s not easy to say even to your family, what about speaking openly on the internet? That’s why it was important to be truthful and show people that no one is free from being fired. What is questionable is the form. Good companies should even worry about how they are going to fire their employees”.

“Nobody accepts disrespect anymore. Competent companies take good care of their reputation. I leave with my head held high, my image much stronger. I didn’t make mistakes and I was correct with my principles”, finished.