Ex-pilot’s wife cries and says she misses her husband

Corinna Betsch, wife of Michael Schumacher, cried during an interview with the documentary “Schumacher”, about the life and career of the ex-pilot. The Netflix production was released today. She said she misses the seven-times Formula 1 champion.

“I miss Michael every day,” Corinna said in the documentary. “But Michael is here. Different but here. He still shows me how strong he is every day,” he added.

Schumacher suffered a serious accident while skiing at the Meribel resort in the French Alps on December 29, 2013. He hit his head on a rock and, even wearing a helmet, fell into a coma.

After suffering the accident, Schumacher was hospitalized at the Hospital in Grenoble, France, until June 16, 2014. After that, he was transferred to continue the rehabilitation process in Lausanne, Switzerland – where he remained until September 9 of that year. .

On the same day, the former pilot’s press officer, Sabine Kehm, told the press that Schumacher was leaving the hospital to continue treatment at his home, also in Switzerland, in Gland.

“We’re trying to continue as a family, the way Michael liked and still likes. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he feels comfortable,” said Schumacher’s wife.

“We are getting on with our lives. ‘Private is private’ as he has always said. It is very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael has always protected us, now we are protecting Michael,” said Corinna .

Mick Schumacher, Hass Formula 1 driver and Michael’s son with Corinna, is also in the documentary. “When I look at him, I think, ‘I want to be this way,'” Mick said.