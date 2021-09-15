Fábio Assunção talks about the importance of raising awareness about drug addiction

During a conversation with Fátima Bernardes and Thelma Guedes, Fabio Assunção addressed a very important topic: awareness of drug addiction. The interview took place at one of the Rock in Rio Humanorama meetings, a free online festival.

The topic of the conversation was “Stories that Inspire”, and made Fábio quote the miniseries “Onde Está Meu Coração”, by Globoplay, which addresses the topic of drug addiction by a doctor. “No disease is a laughingstock, no pain is a laughingstock, whatever. This is our evolution, for us to do a series of these to bring about a transformation in the way society sees things”, began the actor.

“Art is a giant thing and in any story there is no way that we are not mirroring society, causing it to question its beliefs and way of seeing life. Where is My Heart was very powerful for me, because first of all it was an actor’s work and in every acting work I end up using the things I’ve experienced in my life”, he continued.

For Fábio, the most difficult part was playing the father of a drug addict. “I had to deconstruct any knowledge and experience I had on the subject because this father is disoriented and uninformed, he doesn’t know what to do in this situation. I had to shy away from my experiences because at home I work as a parent, looking for a straight talk, the truth, and always speak very honestly about the things I think and think, what I experienced”, he explained.

