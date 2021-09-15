Full.News – 1:10 pm | updated on 9/14/2021 2:45 pm



Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

Facebook has developed a system that exempts many celebrities, politicians or public people in general from complying with user rules, according to leaked internal documents that were published on Monday (13) by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The program, known within the company as “XCheck” or “cross-check”, was initially created as a mechanism to further review measures taken against high-profile accounts, but ended up protecting many users with a relevant profile from the rules that apply. .

According to the New York newspaper, ‘XCheck’ sometimes protected personalities whose publications were controversial, which could be considered as incitement to violence or harassment. For users, such content would normally cost penalties, such as closing their accounts.

The WSJ publication cited the case of player Neymar, who in 2019 posted nude photos on Facebook of a woman who had accused him of rape in an attempt to defend himself. The social network ended up removing the images later.

The newspaper also named the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, as a member of the “VIP list”. However, big tech banned Republican access in June this year.

In total, at least 5.8 million users worldwide were included in XCheck in 2020. In general, moderation on the platform created by Mark Zuckerberg uses automated systems to detect violations of its rules against harassment, sexual content, speech of hatred or incitement to violence.

In some cases, the contents are automatically deleted, while in others they are moderators of external companies hired by Facebook who are in charge of analyzing messages, photos or videos detected by these systems or reported by users.

Accounts included in XCheck, however, receive more favorable treatment in these cases and moderators cannot remove the content immediately, but the analysis passes to Facebook employees and sometimes to senior executives.

In the documents obtained by the WSJ, Facebook recognizes the problems of this system and has been trying to modify the program.

Andy Stone, a spokesman for the company, responded to the newspaper’s information by denying through Twitter that there are two categories of users and defending the decision to make a second review of the content of some relevant accounts to avoid mistakes.

According to Stone, the only thing that internal documents show is that Facebook wants to improve this program and stressed that this is what it has been doing in recent years.

– The Journal report also suggests that we were not clear about the ability of politicians to speak freely on the platform – suggesting that this is somehow a covert protection. But since 2019, when we ourselves promoted that the company would adopt this approach to politicians’ speech, there have been literally hundreds of stories critical of our approach. […] In the end, at the heart of this story is Facebook’s own analysis that we need to improve the program. We know that our application is not perfect and there are tradeoffs between speed and accuracy – wrote the spokesperson.

*With information from EFE

