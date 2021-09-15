Facebook protects 5.8 million users from blocking

Despite saying that its rules apply to any user, Facebook protects a list of celebrities. Influential users are not required to comply with social network guidelines. The platform has a secret program called “XCheck”, a “cross check”, which exempts a group of politicians and other personalities.

There are about 5.8 million users, according to documents obtained by the Wall Street Journal. Part of them is protected by inspection actions. Another is allowed to post material that violates Facebook rules. The program has been in place since 2019.

In confidential analysis, the network even said: “Unlike the rest of our community, these people can violate our standards without any consequences.”

The list of users protected by Facebook

Among the privileged list were, for example, Donald Trump, former president of the United States. In addition to him, Neymar Jr., Elizabeth Warren and Hillary Clinton were also exempt from the rules. Mark Zuckeberg himself is also on the list.

Trump was later banned.

Neymar, due to the exemption, was able to post intimate photos of Najila Trindade on the social network. Later, the social network removed the content, but he was only able to publish without reviewing because of the name on the list.