Farm 13: Arcrebiano remembers perrengue at BBB21, and the web sees a nudge on Karol Conká

WL! This crossover of realities is already causing a stir! This Tuesday (14), Arcrebiano Araújo debuted on his third reality show in less than a year. Despite the new experience, it seems that the pawn still hasn’t surpassed some events of BBB21, a program that made him nationally known. In a conversation with colleagues at dawn today (15), Bil vented about moments he lived in the global attraction.

The conversation took place between the ex-BBB, Tiago Piquilo and Nego do Borel. Bil began by saying that he had no regrets about his trajectory on the show. “I experienced that very intensely, something crazy. Everything I could live in three months, I lived in two weeks. I do not regret anything. That gave me learning for life, it’s surreal“, he recalled.

Soon after, the pawn referred to someone as “the other one there,” who would have done him harm. Netizens soon speculated that the crossfit instructor was talking about Karol Conká. “The people who have done me wrong, I do not wish them harm. Not for the other one there. I want God in my heart. As bad as it has a vibe, maybe other types of people would want other things. I do not. It’s in God’s hands. May God touch their hearts and change. That’s it“, shot Arcrebian.

Continues after Advertising

“You have to thank these people because what they did, regardless of the discomfort, brought you here“, opined James. In the conversation, Bil also received praise from Nego do Borel. “You’ve conquered a crowd, you have a hell of a charisma, man. You are a good tomboy. Looking at you like that, you’re a giant, handsome tomboy and you behave very well. That is great. I have many years on the road“, observed the funkeiro.

Within BBB21, Bil and Karol had a very troubled relationship. Before being eliminated in the second week, the model even exchanged kisses with the rapper during a party. The involvement, however, began to unravel and yielded one of the biggest bullshits of the edition, motivated by jealousy between Conká and Carla Diaz. Many viewers pointed out that the relationship between them would be abusive. After the end of the reality show, the capixaba refused to participate in “A Vida After Tombo”, a documentary by mamacita, and wanted to distance himself from the artist.

On the web, Bil’s indirection did not go unnoticed and earned him some criticism. “The Arcrebian is still talking about Karol Conká… My God, it doesn’t get over it. It has to go out in the first week“, released a person on Twitter. “Want to remind the audience of this to pass the poor thing again“, accused another. See more reactions:

And the Arcrebian who is still talking about Karol Conká… My god, he really doesn’t get over it It has to go out in the first week — Rob ☄️LET’S GO 4 SCARAMOUCHE 76/180☄️ (@seinaru_r) September 15, 2021

Bil talking about Karol Conka and that she did mean to him. Oh serious people, has it started???? want to remind the public of this to go from being poor again, ahhh pfvv spare me#ForaBil# PremiereAFazenda #A Farm13 #Farm13 #The farm — Ɓ𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐨 (@bernardoDvargas) September 15, 2021

Continues after Advertising

bill had the ability to call karol conka “the other one” A MAMACITA????? THE MAMACITA — marc (@cabuloszo) September 15, 2021

the bil referring to karol conka as “that one”

oh so serious — mari 🔥 (@maripurpose) September 15, 2021