Fátima Bernardes may be the next to leave Globo’s daily schedule | Lo Bianco

Reproduction/Globe Fátima Bernardes would be thinking of leaving TV Globo’s daily schedule

Exclusive: As reported by this columnist at first hand in the program A Tarde é Sua, presenter Fátima Bernardes may leave ‘Encontro com Fátima’ in the first half of 2022. , Fatima would have commented that she plans to dedicate more time to enjoy life. The idea would have matured in the month of July, when the presenter traveled with Túlio Gadêlha to Minas Gerais.

That month Fátima and her boyfriend visited Tirandentes and then went to Inhotim. There, the presenter would have matured this life project for the beginning of next year. According to people close to the journalist, she would have joked that she would be returning with her heart in her hand, and that she intended to have more time to enjoy her leisure time, without them lasting so short due to the presentation of a daily program and the pace of work that it requires.

Also according to friends of the presenter, the reason would not be specifically to dedicate herself to her family, such as her children. Fátima would have commented recently in TV Globo’s dressing room that her children were already on the way and that the time she would like to have now would be to dedicate herself entirely to her life and her happiness.

Also according to reliable sources for this columnist, the presenter would also have commented that she would already have a long time of satisfaction ahead of TV Globo’s daily schedule. Fátima worked for years as an anchor for Jornal Nacional and soon after began dedicating herself to the Encontro, also a daily.

Friends of Fátima also mentioned that the presenter would be very satisfied with the great repercussion and engagement on social media. Today, it has more than R$ 12 million followers on the networks and that is why there is a very strong demand for advertising and work involving the digital network.

As this columnist also reported exclusively, Globo would be putting an old project to the paper for journalist Patrícia Poeta, who is eagerly awaiting space in the network’s daily schedule.

Globo would already be aware of Fátima’s intentions to leave the morning, but does not rule out presenting a proposal for a new weekly project on the network for the journalist in open programming, or even on the Group’s digital platforms, such as Globoplay. If Patrícia Poeta initially takes over the meeting before taking on a new project, the network’s idea is to keep the morning’s name only as ‘Encontro’.





