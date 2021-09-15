Fazenda 13 debuts with Adriane Galisteu’s needling in The Masked Singer

The next Tuesday nights on Brazilian television will now be like this: with audience dispute between the The Masked Singer, from Globo, and The Farm 13, from Record. And to heat up this battle, the presenter of the reality show on Record, Adriane Galisteu, which debuted this Tuesday (14), has already let loose a good stab at the Globo program.

While the super-produced music program with costumed competitors, led by Ivete Sangalo, happened on Globo, on Record, Adriane Galisteu made his first live entry in A Fazenda 13 with a good stab at The Masked Singer Brasil.

“Here there is no masked pawn and no costumed pawn. Whoever gets out of tune, faces the whip of the people and the presenter with a sharp spur”, joked Adriane.

The needling, of course, did not go unnoticed and was noticed by internet users, who reacted to Adriane Galisteu’s comment live on TV.

adriane galisteu already playing shade pro the masked singer br kkkkkkkkkk sos # PremiereAFazenda — jorge (@eujorginhodias) September 15, 2021

adriane galisteu I love you SHE HAS ARRIVED POKING THE MASKED SINGER MY GOD pic.twitter.com/Sl1O54AkZf — vini & galvão bueno conta de besties (@stupidrivini) September 15, 2021

Adriane Galisteu making fun of the masked singer kkkkkkkkkkk # PremiereAFazenda — Crisley (@ChrisTVBR) September 15, 2021

Adriane Galisteu launched a “Here there is no masked or costumed pawn”, LOOKS AT PINS IN LIVE. — huguenrique (@hugohenriquej) September 15, 2021

“Here there is no masked pawn” Adriane Galisteu has already arrived, arriving. — Laércio Botega (@laerciobotega) September 15, 2021

The first day of A Fazenda 13 has already started with everything and the farmer’s first tasting will take place this Wednesday (15), live. However, the four pawns who will have the opportunity to participate in the dispute will be defined through a dynamic that takes place in the early hours of this Wednesday. However, the challenge will be broadcast only by PlayPlus. Who will your fans go to?

