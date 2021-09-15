FGTS birthday withdrawal is released to new group of workers

FGTS withdrawals, referring to the month of September, can be made until November 30th. Value varies according to account balance.

Who joined the modality of FGTS birthday withdrawal and was born in the month of September, therefore, you can already withdraw the corresponding amount. For workers who have accounts at Caixa Econômica Federal, the withdrawal amount was automatically credited.

Withdrawals for the month of September can be made until November 30th. Caixa informed that, so far, in the withdrawal-birthday modality, about BRL 17 billion. This number is a representation of good adherence to this modality.

Active since 2019, the birthday withdrawal is an extra modality for withdrawing the balance amount from FGTS accounts. The other modalities follow what is provided by law. It is possible to move the FGTS account in other alternatives even with the adhesion to the withdrawal-birthday:

Acquisition of a home;

When in cases of severe illness;

In cases of retirement;

When public calamity situations are proven to occur.

It is important that the employee who joins or has already joined the FGTS withdrawal-birthday modality knows that, in cases of unfair dismissal, he will not be entitled to withdraw the full amount. In this situation, you will only have access to the 40% fine on the value of the last contract.

What is the FGTS birthday withdrawal?

The amounts to be withdrawn from this modality vary according to the balance of each worker. That is, from 50% to 5% on a descending scale, depending on the amount available in the account. Understand:

Anyone with a balance of up to R$500.00 can withdraw 50%, that is, R$250.00;

Those with a balance between R$500.01 and R$1,000.00 can withdraw 40%, which corresponds to R$450.00;

Thus, the scale follows successively according to the availability of balance.

More information can be obtained on Caixa’s website.