Filipe Toledo wins the North American and the men’s surfing World will have an all-Brazilian podium

After a few days of waiting for perfect weather, the grand final of the World Cup Surfing is being played this Tuesday, with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+. With Filipe Toledo’s comeback victory in the second round against Conner Coffin, Brazil secured the top three places in the WSL Finals.

New for this season, the WSL Finals is a kind of knock-out for the world title. After the disputes of the 7 stages of a calendar affected by the COVID-19 world pandemic, the 5 best placed in each ranking will fall into the waters of the “surfing mecca” to see who becomes the champion.

So, Conner Coffin, who beat Morgan Cibilic, had the chance to compete with Filipe Toledo. The American started better, catching the first waves, adding notes and opening a big advantage. However, Filipinho rocked at the end of the heat, got two big waves and turned the score around. The surfer from Ubatuba hit the battery by 16.57 to 14.33.

With the Brazilian’s victory, he will face compatriot Italo Ferreira. And whoever wins the duel will face Gabriel Medina in the big decision for the title.

Thus, Filipe, Italo and Gabriel will already be the top three of the season and have guaranteed that the great champion of the WSL season will be Brazilian.

Medina is looking for his third conquest (he was champion in 2014 and 2018), while Italo wants to win the second title (champion in 2019). Filipe seeks his first conquest.