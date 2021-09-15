Find out who’s who in the new version of Um Maluco no Pedaço · TV News

Peacock announced this Tuesday (14) the names that will form the main cast of Bel-Air, the new version of Um Maluco no Pedaço (1990-1996). Previously, only Jabari Banks, who will assume the role immortalized by Will Smith, had been confirmed in the reboot.

Adrian Holmes (Arrow) and Cassandra Freeman (Luke Cage) will play Will’s uncles Phil and Vivian Banks. In the original series, the characters were played by James Avery (1945-2013) and Janet Hubert/Daphne Maxwell Reid — the latter taking over the role after Janet’s resignation.

Olly Sholotan (from Survive or Die Trying), Coco Jones (from Good Luck Charlie!) and Akira Akbar (from Captain Marvel) will play Will’s cousins ​​Carlton brothers Hillary and Ashley Banks respectively. They assume the roles immortalized by Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons and Tatyana M. Ali.

Jimmy Akingbola (Arrow) will play the role of the Banks family butler, Geoffrey, played by Joseph Marcell; Jordan L. Jones (Rel) will play Will’s best friend Jazz in place of DJ Jazzy Jeff; and Simone Joy Jones (The Chair) will play Lisa, the love interest of the protagonist who came to life in the original series as Nia Long.

Bel-Air production has changed in recent months. One of the project’s creators, Chris Collins (The Wire) left the role of showrunner and was replaced by the duo TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson, who already worked on the project’s writing team.

The new version will be exclusive to Peacock, which has already ordered two seasons of the attraction. With the changes behind the scenes, the series has been postponed and will only debut in 2022.

A Crazy Guy had 148 episodes in six seasons that aired on NBC. In Brazil, the series is shown by the paid channel TNT and is available in the Globoplay and HBO Max catalogs.

Check out the official announcement of the Bel-Air cast below: