Fiocruz delivers 1.7 million doses of AstraZeneca after two weeks of shortages | Health

Reproduction: Agência Brasil AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz)

Two weeks after interrupting the distribution of vaccines, Fiocruz returns to supply new batches of Oxford-AstraZeneca, this Tuesday (14), totaling 1.7 million doses.

With the delivery, Fiocruz totals 93.6 million doses of vaccines delivered to the National Immunization Program (PNI) since the beginning of production.

The distribution of this immunizing agent occurs in two ways: one with 50 thousand doses directly to the State of Rio de Janeiro and another to the warehouse designated by the Ministry of Health, for distribution to the rest of the country. Also, according to G1, there is no confirmed date for arrival at the health posts.

Fiocruz’s vaccine had its production interrupted due to the lack of active pharmaceutical ingredient (IFA), which did not arrive on time. Because of this, the institute went two weeks without distributing the vaccines.

According to the statement from Fiocruz, the quantity of vaccines already delivered and the forecast for this month of 15 million doses do not indicate a shortage of vaccines for the application of the second dose.

During these two weeks, the state of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo applied Pfizer to supply the second dose of Fiocruz’s immunizing agent.