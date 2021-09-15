Fiocruz delivers 1.7 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine this Tuesday – Health

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) delivers a new batch with 1.7 million doses of the vaccine from AstraZeneca this Tuesday, 14. This is the first delivery made by the institution this month. In all, 15 million doses must be delivered to the Ministry of Health In September.

According to the Fiocruz, a first shipment of 50,000 doses was delivered directly to the State of Rio de Janeiro. The rest was destined for a warehouse of the Ministry of Health and will be sent to other states. The folder has not yet informed when the vaccines should be distributed.

The delivery of immunizing agents had been interrupted by Fiocruz due to lack of inputs for production. Now, the foundation claims that weekly deliveries through the end of September are guaranteed. Fiocruz has already sent 93.6 million doses of AstraZeneca to the Ministry of Health.

low stocks

The interruption in the delivery of vaccines caused a shortage of AstraZeneca in some states. Part of the cities of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Maranhão and Pernambuco were without the immunizing agent to apply the second dose. In order not to jeopardize the vaccination campaign, the States authorized heterologous vaccination and are applying a second dose of Pfizer to those who had received the first dose of AstraZeneca.

In São Paulo alone, at least one million people were harmed by the lack of AstraZeneca until last Friday. The information is from the coordinator of the State Immunization Program, Regiane de Paula. The Ministry of Health says that it does not owe vaccines to São Paulo and that it will not guarantee doses to States that do not respect the National Plan for Operationalization of Vaccination Against Covid-19.