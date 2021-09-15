Firmware 21.02-04.00.00 is available for the PS5; M.2 SSD capacity increase and much more

Facebook

Sony has released firmware version 21.02-04.00.00 for the PS5. The update weighs 913.7 MB and the official website offers update information.

This is the second major PlayStation 5 update, promised yesterday by Sony, which adds things like support for 3D audio on built-in TV speakers and increased capacity of the M.2 SSD.

It’s worth noting that there’s also an update for DualSense. When the firmware installation is complete, the console will ask for its controller to be updated.

Version: 21.02-04.00.00

Main features of updating this system software:

Now you can insert an SSD M.2 into the expansion slot of your PS5 console and use the SSD M.2 storage. Just like PS5 console storage, you can install PS5 and PS4 games on SSD M.2 storage and play them directly from there.

You can use M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSDs with a minimum capacity of 250GB and maximum capacity of 4TB.

To safely insert or remove the SSD M.2, make sure the PS5 is turned off and the AC power cord is disconnected.

To use SSD M.2 storage, insert the SSD M.2 into the PS5 expansion slot while the PS5 is powered off. When connecting the PS5, format the SSD M.2 so that it is ready for use.

To move a game to PS5 or PS4 installed on console storage or extended USB storage to SSD M.2 storage, go to your game library, press the options button and select [Mover jogos e aplicativos]. Then select the game you want to move and select [Mover].

To install games on SSD M.2 storage by default, go to [Configurações] > [Armazenamento] > [Local de instalação], select [Jogos e aplicativos do PS5] or [Jogos e aplicativos do PS4] and then select [Armazenamento SSD M.2] as a place of installation.

Now you can enjoy 3D audio through your TV speakers. To enable 3D audio for TV speakers, go to [Configurações] > [Som] > [Saída de áudio] and then activate [Ativar áudio 3D para os alto-falantes da TV]. You can also measure your room’s acoustics using the microphone on the DualSense wireless controller to apply the optimized 3D audio setting for your room.

On the home screen of your games, we update the following If you have different platform versions of the same game installed, they will now appear separately on the home screen. Different versions of a game are now easier to identify. Icons are displayed to indicate the specific platform, such as PS5 or PS4.

In (Game Library), we update the following: Eagle [Instalado] is now the first tab you’ll see, making it easier to find games that aren’t on your home screen, as well as giving you faster access to your media gallery. on the tab [Instalado], each game block now clearly indicates its platform (such as PS5 or PS4). Also, just like the games splash screen, different platform versions of a game will now appear separately. on the tab [Sua coleção], you will see that game blocks display the number of versions available when you are entitled to multiple versions of a game. Now you can hide games much faster.

At Game Base, we’ve updated the following: In the game’s Base Control Menu, you can now do the following: You can now access party text chats and send messages via the Game Base control menu in the control center. If you are the owner of a party, you can now delete it. In the game’s Base control menu, select the party you want to delete and then select [Excluir party] in the menu … (more). If you delete a party, it will be deleted for all members. Now you can see how many friends are online, busy or offline in the tab. [Amigos]. You can now accept, decline or cancel multiple friend requests at the same time. To do this, on the tab [Solicitações de amizade], select [Solicitações recebidas] or [Solicitações enviadas] in the menu (Select Many). In (Trophies), we update the following: You can now monitor up to five trophies per game in the control center using the trophy control. To start tracking a trophy, select a trophy and then select [Começar a acompanhar]. When playing, you can easily access information about the trophies added to your trophy control. You can also view your trophies control in pin mode on the side to see information about trophies during gameplay. When viewing game trophies lists, trophies will now be displayed vertically instead of horizontally. You will now be able to see more information for each trophy without selecting it.



In the control center, we update the following: Now you can customize your control center with more freedom. All controls at the bottom of the screen can be rearranged. The first time you open the control center, you’ll see a quick introduction to some of its key features.

By activating the screen reader, you will now be able to use the following features: Now you can pause the screen reader by pressing the PS button and the triangle button at the same time. To resume, press the PS button and the triangle button again. Now you can have the screen reader repeat everything it reads. To do this, press the PS button and the R1 button at the same time.



Other updated features