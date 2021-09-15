Firmware 21.02-04.00.00 is available for the PS5; M.2 SSD capacity increase and much more

Sony has released firmware version 21.02-04.00.00 for the PS5. The update weighs 913.7 MB and the official website offers update information.
This is the second major PlayStation 5 update, promised yesterday by Sony, which adds things like support for 3D audio on built-in TV speakers and increased capacity of the M.2 SSD.
It’s worth noting that there’s also an update for DualSense. When the firmware installation is complete, the console will ask for its controller to be updated.
Version: 21.02-04.00.00
Main features of updating this system software:
- Now you can insert an SSD M.2 into the expansion slot of your PS5 console and use the SSD M.2 storage. Just like PS5 console storage, you can install PS5 and PS4 games on SSD M.2 storage and play them directly from there.
- You can use M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSDs with a minimum capacity of 250GB and maximum capacity of 4TB.
- To safely insert or remove the SSD M.2, make sure the PS5 is turned off and the AC power cord is disconnected.
- To use SSD M.2 storage, insert the SSD M.2 into the PS5 expansion slot while the PS5 is powered off. When connecting the PS5, format the SSD M.2 so that it is ready for use.
- To move a game to PS5 or PS4 installed on console storage or extended USB storage to SSD M.2 storage, go to your game library, press the options button and select [Mover jogos e aplicativos]. Then select the game you want to move and select [Mover].
- To install games on SSD M.2 storage by default, go to [Configurações] > [Armazenamento] > [Local de instalação], select [Jogos e aplicativos do PS5] or [Jogos e aplicativos do PS4] and then select [Armazenamento SSD M.2] as a place of installation.
- Now you can enjoy 3D audio through your TV speakers.
- To enable 3D audio for TV speakers, go to [Configurações] > [Som] > [Saída de áudio] and then activate [Ativar áudio 3D para os alto-falantes da TV].
- You can also measure your room’s acoustics using the microphone on the DualSense wireless controller to apply the optimized 3D audio setting for your room.
- On the home screen of your games, we update the following
- If you have different platform versions of the same game installed, they will now appear separately on the home screen.
- Different versions of a game are now easier to identify. Icons are displayed to indicate the specific platform, such as PS5 or PS4.
- In (Game Library), we update the following:
- Eagle [Instalado] is now the first tab you’ll see, making it easier to find games that aren’t on your home screen, as well as giving you faster access to your media gallery.
- on the tab [Instalado], each game block now clearly indicates its platform (such as PS5 or PS4). Also, just like the games splash screen, different platform versions of a game will now appear separately.
- on the tab [Sua coleção], you will see that game blocks display the number of versions available when you are entitled to multiple versions of a game.
- Now you can hide games much faster.
- At Game Base, we’ve updated the following:
- In the game’s Base Control Menu, you can now do the following:
- You can now access party text chats and send messages via the Game Base control menu in the control center.
- If you are the owner of a party, you can now delete it. In the game’s Base control menu, select the party you want to delete and then select [Excluir party] in the menu … (more). If you delete a party, it will be deleted for all members.
- Now you can see how many friends are online, busy or offline in the tab. [Amigos].
- You can now accept, decline or cancel multiple friend requests at the same time. To do this, on the tab [Solicitações de amizade], select [Solicitações recebidas] or [Solicitações enviadas] in the menu (Select Many).
- In (Trophies), we update the following:
- You can now monitor up to five trophies per game in the control center using the trophy control.
- To start tracking a trophy, select a trophy and then select [Começar a acompanhar].
- When playing, you can easily access information about the trophies added to your trophy control.
- You can also view your trophies control in pin mode on the side to see information about trophies during gameplay.
- When viewing game trophies lists, trophies will now be displayed vertically instead of horizontally. You will now be able to see more information for each trophy without selecting it.
- In the game’s Base Control Menu, you can now do the following:
- In the control center, we update the following:
- Now you can customize your control center with more freedom. All controls at the bottom of the screen can be rearranged.
- The first time you open the control center, you’ll see a quick introduction to some of its key features.
- By activating the screen reader, you will now be able to use the following features:
- Now you can pause the screen reader by pressing the PS button and the triangle button at the same time. To resume, press the PS button and the triangle button again.
- Now you can have the screen reader repeat everything it reads. To do this, press the PS button and the R1 button at the same time.
Other updated features
- On an Android or iOS/iPadOS device, you can now use the PS Remote Play app to access your PS5 via mobile data.
- There is a new kind of praise: Leader. It is aimed at players who create plans, strategies and inspire others. In PS5 games, you can give players “Leader” compliments after online matches when you want to encourage positive behavior. All compliments from a player, including this new type, appear on the profile.
- On PlayStation Now, we’ve updated the following:
- The broadcast connection test allows you to identify and fix problems with your connection.
- Now you can choose the maximum streaming resolution to optimize your game performance.
- Now, you’ll see directly in the game center if and when a PlayStation Now game is scheduled to be removed, so you can try new games or play your favorites while they’re still available.
- When you’re competing in challenges for a better time or for a higher score and you set a new personal record, we’ll automatically make a video clip of the action for you.
- You can share the video clip directly from the challenge card in the control center or you can share it later from the media gallery.
- To adjust this setting, go to [Configurações] > [Capturas e transmissões] >[Capturas automáticas] > [Desafios].
- You see suggestions in your control center when a friend is playing a game that you can join.
- Previously, it would take about a day for these suggestions to appear for a friend you just added. Now they can appear much faster.
- Now the suggestions will also appear even if your friend is playing a game streamed on PlayStation Now.
- We’ve made the following improvements to parental controls:
- Now, when a child asks to play a game or use communication features in a specific game, parents or guardians will receive notification on the PS5 and PlayStation App.
- The child will also receive notification when their parent or guardian accepts or denies a request or stops allowing them to play games or use communication features.
- In the Media Gallery, we’ve added new fonts for text that you can add to your screenshots.
- For the features available in the Create menu, we’ve updated the following:
- When you are recording a video clip manually, the elapsed time counter will automatically disappear after 3 seconds and reappear when necessary.
- We’ve added more video durations of your choice when saving recent games.
- You can now choose whether to display save confirmation notifications for screenshots. To adjust this setting, go to [Configurações] > [Capturas e transmissões] > [Atalhos do botão Criar] and then enable or disable [Apresentar confirmação de gravação para capturas de tela].
- You can now select whether you want to receive notifications on your PS5 or via email about new products and special offers. For this, go to [Configurações] > [Usuários e contas] > [Conta] > [Preferências de comunicação].
- In (Notifications), we updated the following:
- When receiving pop-up notifications with videos in them, you can now launch videos directly from pop-ups or your notification list.
- Now you can turn off the sound your notifications make. Access [Configurações] > [Notificações] and then disable [Reproduzir som].
- When you log in to the PS5 and an accessory with a microphone is connected, the silent status of the microphone is now displayed.
- We’ve simplified the process of connecting, disconnecting, and setting up your Internet connection, making these tasks easier.
- When adjusting your 3D audio profile for headphones, you can now move the sound sample left or right, allowing you to select a more optimized 3D audio profile. Access [Configurações] > [Som] > [Saída de áudio] and then select [Ajustar perfil de áudio 3D].
- We’ve improved the audio quality of some games when 3D audio for headphones is enabled.
- If you have a PULSE 3D wireless headset, you can now access an Audio EQ feature in (Sound) in the Control Center, with different presets to choose from.
- Now, when blocking someone, you can choose to also leave the party that only you and that person are in at the same time. You will not leave parties that include other players.
- You now have two separate controls to include microphone audio and party audio in your broadcasts. There are two more controls for doing the same with video clips.
- We’ve updated the DualSense wireless controller software to improve stability.
- You can now update the DualSense wireless controller device software in settings. To check if there is an update available, go to [Configurações] > [Acessórios] > [Controladores] and then select [Software do dispositivo do controlador sem fios].