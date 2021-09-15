Five capitals lack Covid vaccines for the first or second dose – 14/09/2021 – Balance and Health

At least five Brazilian capitals register lack of vaccines against Covid-19 this Tuesday (14). The problem affects first and second dose applications.

The cities of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Porto Velho and Palmas are short of AstraZeneca immunizers for the second dose. Curitiba is temporarily without vaccines for the first dose.

The São Paulo government says it has a statewide deficit of 1 million doses of AstraZeneca and that it needs a total of 1.4 million units by September 20 to complete its plans for the second dose.

Governor João Doria (PSDB) decided that he will go to the Supreme Court (STF) against the Union to demand the delivery of AstraZeneca vaccines for a second dose, if the Ministry of Health does not regularize shipments to the state by the fourth (15) .

Meanwhile, municipalities have adopted Pfizer’s immunizers as the second dose of those who took AstraZeneca in the first. In São Paulo alone, 49,000 people took the second dose of Pfizer this Monday (13).

Experts say that the measure is safe and, in addition to being necessary to complete the vaccine schedule, it may even boost the immune response.

The situation is similar in Rio de Janeiro. The city has said that its AstraZeneca stock is at an end, with some units already out of stock. In these cases, the municipal health department is offering Pfizer for the second dose of those who took the first of AstraZeneca.

In Porto Velho (RO), the city decided to temporarily suspend the application of the second dose of AstraZeneca, due to the interruption of sending new shipments by the Ministry of Health.

In Palmas (TO), there is a lack of AstraZeneca for the second dose since September 9th.

In Curitiba, lack of immunizations for the first dose. The city hall continues with the vaccination schedule open only to pregnant and lactating women aged 12 and over. The entire adult population has already been called in, but adolescents still need to be vaccinated with the first dose in the capital of Paraná.

The city of Curitiba says it awaits the receipt of a new shipment of vaccines for the opening of immunization for a new age group with the first dose.

The application of second doses continues normally in the capital of Paraná, including an advance in the term of the immunizing agents from Pfizer and AstraZeneca, scaled by age.

In João Pessoa, the city was without immunizations for the first dose on Monday (13), but received new batches and has already resumed the campaign on Tuesday (14) for people over 18 years old. The application of the second dose follows normally in the capital of Paraíba.

The lack of vaccines also reaches the third dose for the elderly. The application of booster has not yet started in at least six capitals due to lack of immunization agents.

The municipalities of Cuiabá, Manaus, Natal, João Pessoa and Porto Velho are still waiting for the Ministry of Health to deliver the vaccines to begin this process.

With low stock for the third dose, Porto Alegre began vaccinating residents of Long Stay Institutions for the Elderly with the new dose over the weekend.

The scenario is the same in Curitiba, where booster doses are still restricted to bedridden elderly people who live in shelters.