Flamengo lineup: Gabigol, Rodrigo Caio and Renê are available; Kenedy follows out | Flamengo

Flamengo may have the reinforcement of three players for the match against Grêmio, this Wednesday, for the Copa do Brasil. Embezzlement against Palmeiras, forward Gabigol, defender Rodrigo Caio and full-back Renê trained with the group and are available to coach Renato Gaúcho – the club, however, has not released the list of related parties.

Gabigol has the best chance of playing, who missed out on Sunday’s victory due to muscle problems. Rodrigo Caio and Renê, in turn, come from a longer period of inactivity and were being carefully prepared by the technical committee.

On the other hand, Kenedy is embezzlement right. The attacker has not been listed and follows his fitness work. He has been training for three weeks at the Vulture’s Nest, after a 10-day quarantine period due to Covid-19.

Flamengo’s likely lineup is: Diego Alves, Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique, Bruno Viana (Rodrigo Caio) and Ramon (Renê); Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro, Vitinho and Michael; Gabigol.

Flamengo faces Grêmio this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã. The match is valid for the return of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. In the first game, Flamengo won by 4-0 in Porto Alegre.